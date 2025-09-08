How old was Debby Ryan in Jessie? Disney star announces pregnancy, set to welcome first child with Josh Dun

Debby Ryan poses for a photo during the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah (Image via Getty)

Disney actress Debby Ryan just announced that she is going to be a mom. Ryan, who shot to fame after featuring in The Suite Life on Deck, is expecting her first child with husband Josh Dun, who is a drummer with Twenty One Pilots.

After the success of The Suite Life on Deck, Ryan starred in the lead role in Disney’s Jessie. Playing the titular role of Jessie Prescott, Ryan was 18 years old when the series began in 2011, according to Your Next Shoes. By the time Jessie’s last episode aired in 2015, Ryan was 22 years old. As per IMDb, Ryan also served as a producer for the show in addition to directing four episodes.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan and Dun shared images of Dun holding the actress’ baby bump. The soon-to-be parents also posted an ultrasound of their baby. One of the images from the carousel of the pregnancy announcement contained a sweet black and white illustration of the couple. In the caption to the post, Ryan wrote,

“dun&dun +one”

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun’s relationship, explored

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun went on their first date in 2013, according to People Magazine. As per Ryan, who posted a throwback photograph for Dun’s birthday in 2018, the drummer learnt how to tie a bow-tie for their first date. The couple briefly took a break in 2015 when Ryan reportedly told a fan that she was “single,” noted People Magazine.

By 2016, however, the couple was back together and were spotted in Christmas photographs together, as per the publication. In a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, Ryan confirmed to the publication that she was very much in love with the musician. She said,

“I'm in love and very happy. It's cool and special to have that support system and we are each other's biggest fans.”

In an Instagram post in 2018, Ryan revealed that she and Dun were engaged. Penning an emotional tribute to her love, Ryan wrote,

“My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his dude forever. He does things well, and right. His timing has pressed us and never failed us. He’s sincere and fun and disciplined and strong as heck and a nerd and a rockstar and a good midwestern man and a silly shirtless boy, and his family is endlessly warm and delightful.”\

Ryan also shared that she envisions starting a family with Dun, and added,

“Falling in love with joshua was discovering it in the wild. Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated. He is where all the voices narrow into one sound…He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.”

The couple tied the knot a year later in Austin. While speaking to Vogue about planning her wedding, Ryan said,

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped…The time just felt right.”

Recently, Ryan shared that she was intensely involved in the creation of Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming album.