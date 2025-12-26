Martin Scorsese reflects on friendship with Rob Reiner in New York Times essay

Rob Reiner visits 'The IMDb Show' on July 9th, 2018 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 26th, 2018. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Martin Scorsese wrote a personal essay in The New York Times on Christmas Day, sharing thoughts about his decades-long friendship with filmmaker Rob Reiner. The essay comes after the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, who were discovered murdered at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on December 14.

In his tribute, Scorsese shared the deep sense of personal loss he felt. He wrote,

“Rob Reiner was my friend, and so was Michele. From now on, I’ll have to use the past tense, and that fills me with such profound sadness. But there’s no other choice.” The piece reflects on how their bond began in the early 1970s when they first connected through social gatherings organized by actor George Memmoli.

Scorsese talked about feeling an instant bond, saying,

“Right away, I loved hanging out with Rob. We had a natural affinity for each other. He was hilarious and sometimes bitingly funny, but he was never the kind of guy who would take over the room.” He mentioned Reiner’s humor and warmth and noted their connection as both being New York transplants. Scorsese said Reiner had a laugh you wouldn’t forget.

Martin Scorsese highlights Rob Reiner’s versatility as director and actor in emotional tribute

Martin Scorsese reflected on Reiner's creative work, pointing out Misery as his personal favorite among Reiner’s movies. He praised This Is Spinal Tap, calling it “a kind of immaculate creation.”

Scorsese admired Reiner’s abilities, talking about his skill both in directing and acting, showing just how versatile he was.

Their work together came to life when Reiner played the father of Leonardo DiCaprio's character in The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese called Reiner a talented improviser who grasped the emotions in his scenes.

He remembered moments from the filming that stayed with him.

At the end of the essay, Scorsese described the deaths as “an obscenity, an abyss in lived reality,” and shared a hopeful thought. He pictured a day when he might sit by his friend again and hear his laughter.

Daughter Romy found her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Brentwood home. It was reported that both were stabbed early. Police arrested their son, Nick Reiner, after investigating the matter.

He is currently under two counts of murder, awaiting his trial date as the investigation continues.