"Everything has to be perfect": Bella Thorne opens up about delaying wedding plans with fiancé Mark Emms

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms attend the amfAR gala Venezia 2023 presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images)

Bella Thorne has shared why wedding planning with her fiancé, Mark Emms remains on hold nearly two and a half years after their first engagement, citing demanding work schedules and ongoing creative commitments.

The actress and singer, 28 became engaged to Emms in May 2023, when he proposed at her home in California. She later proposed to him as well in August 2025. Despite the milestones, Thorne confirmed that no wedding date has been set yet. Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 3, she told PEOPLE,

“I do not have a date yet.”

Bella Thorne has proposed to her fiancé Mark Emms after he proposed to her in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MIYYve7bOi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2025

Thorne explained that wedding preparations will begin only after both she and Emms have more availability. At present, her focus remains on her film work. She is finishing her movie Color Your Hurt which she wrote and directed, and is also preparing for the upcoming Spring Breakers sequel.

“I just directed a movie that I wrote, and so that is currently our baby, our child,” Thorne said. “And I think once we're done with that, and the next project that we have Spring Breakers, then we can plan.”

“Yeah. I feel like everything has to be perfect at the same time. If a bunch of sh-- goes wrong, I'm like, ‘Eh, as long as you're happy,’” she added.

Engagement details and early wedding vision shared by Bella Thorne

Emms’ original proposal took place on May 13, when he presented Thorne with a

“10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone,”

as reported by Vogue.

The couple celebrated the engagement with family following the proposal.

At the time, Thorne also shared early ideas about the wedding itself. She told Vogue she was considering a countryside wedding at a manor in the United Kingdom, Emms’ home country. She also revealed her interest in fashion forward bridal looks, saying she envisioned wearing vintage Schiaparelli or Dior designs.

“Every bride does not need one gown, but four!”

Thorne said.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE in December 2023, Thorne spoke about how their engagement had influenced their relationship. She said that since getting engaged, their bond had only deepened.

“It's really like, ‘Oh wow, we're really, you're my partner.’ Let's do this together,” she said. “So that kind of becomes more real every day, and kind of solidifies our partnership more and more every day.”

While wedding plans remain undecided, Thorne’s comments indicate that she and Emms are prioritizing their shared future alongside their current professional commitments.