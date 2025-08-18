Has Bella Thorne been engaged before? Actress spurs mixed reactions online for proposing to fiancé Mark Emms

Bella Thorne's social media post led to different reactions from the general public (Image via Getty)

Bella Thorne recently proposed to Mark Emms around two years after their engagement. The former’s decision to go on her knees is now leading to a lot of criticism against the singer and actress on social media.

Notably, Thorne revealed the news through Instagram last week on Saturday, August 16, with a lineup of photos and videos. It included a solo snap of Mark, where he was seen smiling while standing below some heart-shaped balloons tied to the top.

Two other pictures featured Bella and Mark posing together. The first video shows Thorne kneeling to pop the question. The same video was added twice, with the other one showing a close-up of the proposal. In the final clip, the duo kissed and hugged each other. Bella also wrote in the post:



“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I.”









According to Fox News, Bella Thorne was also engaged to rapper Mod Sun and singer Benjamin Mascolo in the past. Meanwhile, Bella Thorne’s latest post led to a lineup of different reactions. While some of the Shake It Up star’s followers sent their best wishes to her, a few others questioned the reasons behind the proposal, considering that Emms had already proposed to her.

One of the users referred to Bella’s proposal by saying that it should not become a normal habit from now onwards. Another user seemingly claimed that she would think for another time before taking any such step.

A fan of Thorne wrote that she was being criticized since those particular people cannot do the same. Another person also responded to the criticism by saying that the people making negative comments were “miserable.”

Bella Thorne has responded to the criticism: Engagement and other details explained

As mentioned, the Disney star’s Instagram post received mixed reactions. The duo initially got engaged in May 2023, and Bella was the one who confirmed the same as she spoke to Vogue magazine. The proposal happened at Thorne’s California-based residence.

While Bella Thorne’s post on August 16, 2025, led to a lot of criticism, she replied to the same through her Instagram Story the following day. According to People magazine, the Wizards of Waverly Place star described the comments as “funny”, by adding a picture featuring Emms, who was also holding a dog.



“Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let’s not normalize proposing to your partner – other half is fu** yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!”



Although the duo has not shared any details on when they will tie the knot, Bella Thorne told People magazine a few months after the engagement that her bonding with Mark Emms has become stronger as they get closer to getting married.

The American Horror Stories star mentioned that they are doing a lot of things together as partners, and continued:



“[We’re] still really learning each other’s traits, and trying to get them right before we get married so that we’re not figuring out all that stuff on that table. I think me and Mark are really in our language of now, talking it out now, so we can just do it or get through it or decide how we want to feel about it.”



For the unversed, Mark Emms has been working for Eastern Road Films LLC as a producer. He is also the head of Emms Productions. Apart from that, he even established The Mulberry Bar in New York City around two years ago, which has been visited by famous personalities like Leonardo DiCaprio.

27-year-old Bella was last seen in the black comedy, The Trainer. She will next appear in the thriller film, Find Your Friends, and a release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.