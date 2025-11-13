Will Andy be in Devil Wears Prada 2? Latest teaser trailer confirms the claim

Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Image via YouTube/@20thCenturyStudios)

Twentieth Century Studios dropped the first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and fans are overjoyed to have a glimpse at their favorite Andrea “Andy” Sachs and the Devil herself, Miranda Priestly.

The 52-second preview opens with Meryl Streep’s iconic Miranda confidently striding through the halls of Runway magazine in striking red stilettos. She steps into an elevator, where she’s joined by her former assistant, Andy, once again played by Anne Hathaway. With her trademark icy demeanor, Miranda quips, “Took you long enough,” as Andy smirks and slips on her black sunglasses.

The highly anticipated sequel revisits Miranda years later as she struggles to maintain her dominance in an industry shifting away from print media. Now, she faces unexpected competition from Emily Charlton, portrayed by Emily Blunt, her former assistant turned influential executive at a luxury conglomerate that holds the advertising revenue Miranda needs to keep Runway alive.

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 releasing?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on May 1, 2026, and will be distributed by 20th Century Studios. No official release date for the streaming platform has been confirmed yet, but it is expected to follow soon.

Exploring the cast of Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites much of its celebrated original cast, bringing back familiar faces while introducing new dynamics. Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the commanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, once again showcasing her sharp wit and authority.

Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, Miranda’s former assistant who has forged a different path in her career since leaving the high-pressure world of fashion. Emily Blunt returns as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s ambitious ex-assistant who has become a powerful luxury brand executive and now stands as her professional rival.

Stanley Tucci once again portrays Nigel Kipling, the stylish and clever art director who remains a trusted confidant to Miranda. Adding a new layer to the story, Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Miranda’s new husband, bringing complexity and intrigue to her personal and professional life in this highly anticipated sequel.

What was The Devil Wears Prada all about?

The Devil Wears Prada is a 2006 comedy-drama film based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling novel of the same name. Directed by David Frankel, the movie follows recent college graduate Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who unexpectedly lands a job as the junior assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Though Andy initially struggles to fit into the cutthroat world of high fashion, she soon adapts and begins to thrive, impressing Miranda with her dedication and professionalism. However, as she becomes more consumed by her work, Andy’s personal life and relationships start to unravel, forcing her to confront the true cost of success.

The film explores themes of ambition, identity, and the sacrifices made for career advancement through the lens of feminism and fashion. It became a critical and commercial success, grossing $326 million worldwide.

