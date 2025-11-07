"I don't even know this person": Big Sean shuts down new girlfriend rumors

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Big Sean performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Big Sean cleared up rumors after a viral post on social media claimed he had moved on from his longtime partner Jhené Aiko. The 37-year-old rapper addressed the talk about a video that came out online earlier this week, suggesting he was spotted with a "new girlfriend."

The post was captioned,

“Damn! Big Sean Spotted With Alleged New Girlfriend After Wasting Jhene Aiko’s Time for 10 Years," sparking widespread conversation about the state of his relationship with Aiko.

However, Big Sean quickly addressed the rumors directly in the comments section of the post.

“Yeah unfortunately i never met this person in my life lol,” he wrote.

In a follow-up comment, he clarified the situation further, explaining that the woman had simply been standing next to producer Hit-Boy, who was cropped out of the video.

“This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video. I dont know why the f--- she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh. But i dont even know this person at all,” the rapper added.

The rumors started after a blog named No Skips Tea posted a clip from a livestream by YouTuber N3on.

The video showed Big Sean walking into a packed room where a woman was standing close by.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s decade-long relationship explored

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have had a decade-long on-and-off relationship. They met in 2012, when they began collaborating on music activities, and then their relationship turned into a romance.

In 2016, they declared that they were dating, released a collaborative album called Twenty88, and were frequently seen on stage and in the street together.

The two parted ways in 2019 but reunited towards the end of the year. They had a son, Noah.

Big Sean and Aiko have not married. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God for iHeartRadio in August 2024, Big Sean discussed their relationship.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all,” he said. “To me, marriage symbolizes, like, the best relationship.”

“I would like to, and I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he added.

Representatives for both Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the latest rumors.