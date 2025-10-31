Trump recreates 2019 viral Candy moment for Halloween 2025

Donald Trump’s Recreated 2019 Candy Moment Draws Attention (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, brought back memories of one of his famous Halloween moments during this year’s White House celebration. The yearly trick-or-treat gathering set up to entertain kids and their families turned into a fun moment that reminded many of Trump’s 2019 Halloween interaction.

On Thursday, Trump joined the former first lady to welcome trick-or-treaters and hand out candy to children. A funny moment happened when a kid dressed as DJ Marshmello, known for wearing a big white helmet, walked up to them.

Instead of putting the candy inside the child’s bag, Trump set a large candy bar right on top of the helmet.

The gesture caught the eye of people watching and sparked reactions online. Trump's action made everyone around him laugh.

President Trump puts candy on the top of a kid's head while handing out candy at the White House pic.twitter.com/C4tW5zVqkV — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 30, 2025

The short moment reminded people of a scene from 2019. Back then, Trump had placed candy on the head of a kid dressed as a Minion from Despicable Me instead of giving it to them in a normal way.

That video blew up online at the time and became one of the most shared Halloween clips from his presidency.

Donald Trump’s recreated 2019 candy moment draws attention from commentators and guests

This year, the recreated moment from 2019 caught attention on social media. Many users and commentators noticed how similar it was to the 2019 video. Some even called it “part two” of the earlier viral scene.

Political analysts and media figures shared the clip, pointing out that it seemed like a deliberate reference to the original event.

"PART TWO: President Trump just put a candy bar on a trick-or-treaters head AGAIN," conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote on X.

"NO WAY! President Trump just put a candy bar on some kid's head dressed as a marshmallow at the White House Halloween Party and made him balance it while waddling off," said one of Johnson's producers, Danny De Urbina. "He knows the meme. Gangster."

The Halloween party brought together families of U.S. military members, foster and adoptive families, law enforcement officers, and White House staff.

There were bright decorations, playful music, and trick-or-treat spots set up around the White House lawns.

Though it lasted a moment, the candy-on-the-head joke became the highlight of the night and caught attention online, with people finding it both funny and intriguing.