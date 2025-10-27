"No one in the world should be arrested for smoking": Influencer Melissa Said denies alleged drug trafficking allegations post arrest

Influencer Melissa Said denies drug trafficking allegations after arrest in Brazil (Image via Instagram / @melissasaid)

Brazilian social media influencer Melissa Said has addressed the public following her arrest on charges of alleged drug trafficking. The 23-year-old was taken into custody on October 23 in Salvador, Brazil, as part of a larger police operation aimed at targeting online drug-related activities.

Correio reported that Said had been staying at a friend’s home since October 22, upon hearing that the police were looking for her. Authorities claimed that Said promoted drug use and leveraged her social media reach to sell marijuana. They stated that her suppliers had been identified in Bahia and São Paulo. Officials also alleged that she bought the drug and shared it with some of her followers via social media connections.

A clip shared by The Sun on October 25 showed police officers escorting Said in handcuffs. While talking to reporters, she said,

“It’s a shame … no one in the world should be arrested for smoking marijuana.”

Instagram'da 350 binden fazla takipçisi olan Brezilyalı fenomen Melissa Said, uyuşturucu operasyonunda gözaltına alındı.



Said'in uyuşturucu karteli ile yakın ilişkileri olduğu ve gençleri uyuşturucuya özendirdiği iddia edildi. Fenomenin 20 yıl hapis cezası alacağı konuşuluyor. pic.twitter.com/H7TY1pYGNA — Mynet (@mynet) October 24, 2025

According to The Sun, Said admitted to using marijuana but denied being involved in distributing drugs or being part of a drug network. Authorities stated her arrest was connected to a larger anti-drug operation that led to multiple other arrests.

In a statement shared with The Sun, Ernandes Junior, who leads the State Department to Prevent and Suppress Drug Trafficking (DENARC), said,

"The objective of this operation is to combat drug trafficking, with the main target being a digital influencer who promotes crime.” He added, “It was discovered that in addition to promoting crime and drug use, she also sells and distributes narcotics in Bahia, with some people from São Paulo as one of her suppliers."

According to the New York Post, police started looking into Said's activities in 2024 after detaining her at an airport on suspicion of carrying drugs. That incident led officials to launch an investigation into her alleged ties to drug-trafficking networks.

Brazil’s cannabis laws and public reaction to Melissa Said’s arrest

In Brazil, the government decriminalized personal possession of small amounts of cannabis in 2024, but selling or distributing marijuana is still considered illegal. Medicinal cannabis is allowed for some patients, but federal law continues to ban recreational sales, as reported by the Associated Press.

Before her arrest, Said was very active on Instagram and had built a following of over 378,000 people. Her last post featured a video she made with Bem Bolado Brasil Oficial, a group that supports “solutions to smoke and relaxation rituals.”

The caption on the post, translated from Portuguese, said,

"When our mind opens, possibilities multiply, conversation evolves, and that’s how we turn challenges into reality.” The organization added, “Many of our hermanos are already referring to the legalization of greenery, showing that change is possible, and it can benefit many sectors.”

After news of her arrest came out, many people left messages of support on Said's Instagram. Comments like “Rooting for you to be released soon!” and “Cheering for your freedom.

Right now, Brazilian officials have not shared more information about Said’s case or any upcoming court actions.