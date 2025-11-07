“Call us if you need help delivering”: Dominos take a shot at Rockstar Games as GTA-6 release gets delayed

Domino’s UK takes a playful jab at Rockstar Games after GTA 6 delay announcement (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Rockstar Games announced a delay for Grand Theft Auto VI, which led to a flood of online reactions. One response that grabbed a lot of attention was from Domino’s UK. The pizza company made a joke on social media platform X after Rockstar shared the updated release date.

“call us if you need help delivering,” Dominos wrote.

call us if you need help delivering https://t.co/JgXJBNrgwT — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) November 6, 2025

The post went viral and got thousands of likes and comments from fans. The game, which fans have been eagerly waiting for, has been delayed again.

Other prominent figures also joined the conversation. YouTuber MrBeast expressed the disappointment felt across the gaming community, saying, “Gaming channels are now dead for longer.”

Meanwhile, TeamSpeak shared a message reflecting the frustration of millions of fans: “WE WERE SO CLOSE.”

Rockstar confirms GTA 6 delay to November 2026, sparking fresh debates among fans

The reactions followed Rockstar Games’ official statement confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The announcement read:

“Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Rockstar further thanked fans for their continued patience and support, adding:

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City. Sincerely, Rockstar Games.”

This delay adds to the long wait for the game stretching what’s already one of the longest game development periods ever.

The news stirred up fresh arguments online. Gamers are once again discussing how game companies handle production timelines and talk to their fans.

Some Rockstar fans think the delay shows the studio wants to focus on quality, but others criticize how the studio manages its timelines and releases.

The company insists the extra time will allow them to give players the best possible version of GTA 6.

Now scheduled to come out in November 2026, fans must wait longer to check out Leonida and return to the modern-day Vice City, which remains one of the most famous places in gaming history.