The biggest Supermoon of the year arrives on November 5 — here’s when and how to watch it

​If you love looking at the night sky, get ready for something special. On November 5, the biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year will rise and light up the sky. This will be the final Supermoon of 2025, and it’s expected to be one of the most beautiful moon nights of the year.

You don’t need a telescope or special tools to see it — just step outside, look up, and enjoy the view.

What exactly is a Supermoon

A Supermoon happens when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit and looks a little bigger and brighter than usual. The Moon doesn’t actually grow in size, but because it’s nearer to us, it appears larger in the sky.

This month’s Supermoon will be around 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a regular full moon. The difference might seem small, but when you see it rising low on the horizon, it’s easy to notice how much more stunning it looks.

Since this is the last Supermoon of the year, it’s a great time to go outside and take in the view — especially if you missed the earlier ones.

When you can see it

The Supermoon will reach its brightest point on the night of November 5, around 8:20 p.m. IST. However, you can also catch it a night earlier or later, since the Moon will appear full for almost two days.

The best time to watch is just after sunset, when the Moon starts to rise in the east. At that time, it looks its biggest and most colourful, with a soft golden glow before turning bright white as it climbs higher.

If you can, try to watch it from an open area — a balcony, terrace, beach, or park. The fewer city lights around you, the clearer and brighter it will appear.

How to get the best view

You don’t need any special equipment to enjoy the Supermoon. But here are a few simple tips to make the most of it:

Go to a spot with an open view of the sky.

Avoid bright streetlights or city areas

Let your eyes adjust to the darkness for a few minutes.

If you have binoculars or a small telescope, use them — you’ll see the Moon’s craters and details more clearly.

Even without tools, watching the Moon rise is one of those calm, magical moments that everyone should experience at least once.

The meaning behind the November Moon

According to old traditions and the Farmer’s Almanac, the November full moon is called the Beaver Moon. Long ago, this was the time when beavers were most active before winter, and people used to set traps before the rivers froze.

It’s also sometimes called the Frost Moon, marking the time when colder nights begin and frost covers the ground.

Whatever name you use, this full moon has always symbolized the change from autumn to early winter — a time to slow down and prepare for the colder months ahead.

Watching the Supermoon on November 5 will be a good opportunity to observe one of the year’s brightest lunar events. The Moon will appear larger and closer than usual, marking the last Supermoon of 2025. Viewers can step outside after sunset to see it clearly and enjoy this natural event before the next full moon cycle begins.

