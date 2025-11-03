The biggest Supermoon since 2019 will rise this November - date, time, and best places to watch

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 02: The Sturgeon Super Moon is seen on August 2, 2023 in Turin, Italy. This is the first of two super moons in the month of August, with the end of the month seeing a rare super blue moon, which happens about once every ten years. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

​Skywatchers are in for a treat this month. The biggest Supermoon since 2019 will appear in the night sky on November 5, 2025, shining brighter and looking larger than usual.

Astronomers say it will be one of the best times this year to see the Moon at its closest point to Earth.

When to see it

The Supermoon will be visible around sunset on November 5 and will appear full for about two days.

The best time to see it will be when the Moon rises in the east just after sunset. It will look bigger near the horizon and stay bright throughout the night.

In India, the Moon will rise around 6 p.m., while in the United States, it can be seen from early evening depending on local time and weather.

At its closest point, the Moon will be about 14% larger and nearly 30% brighter than a normal Full Moon.

Why it’s called a Supermoon

A Supermoon happens when a Full Moon occurs at the same time the Moon is at its closest distance to Earth.

The Moon’s path around Earth is not a perfect circle — it’s slightly oval. So, sometimes it’s closer to us, and other times it’s farther away. When it’s closest and fully lit by the Sun, we get a Supermoon.

This makes the Moon look slightly larger and brighter, especially when seen near the horizon.

What it’s called and why it matters

The November Full Moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon. The name comes from Native American and early European traditions. It marks the time when beavers gather supplies and prepare for winter.

In some cultures, it’s also known as the Frost Moon because it appears when temperatures start to drop.

This year’s Beaver Moon will also be a Supermoon, making it the biggest and brightest Full Moon since 2019.

Best way to watch

To see the Supermoon clearly, go to a dark, open area away from city lights. Parks, beaches, or rooftops are great places for watching.

If the sky is clear, the Moon will be easy to spot without any special equipment. But if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you can see its craters and bright ridges more clearly.

Checking your local weather forecast before going out will help ensure you get the best view.

This Supermoon is special because the next one this large won’t appear until the early 2030s. Astronomers say events like this remind us of how beautiful and dynamic our skies are.