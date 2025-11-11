Is Pluribus about AI? Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan opens up about his new show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Vince Gilligan attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Pluribus" at DGA Theater Complex on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

“I hate AI,” said Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan to Variety. These three words make it clear that the new Apple TV show is not about artificial intelligence and that no AI was used in its creation or production. The creator loudly proclaims this line: “This show was made by humans,” which appears in its disclaimer.

Hollywood is buzzing with debates about AI in filmmaking. Many creators criticized AI actress Tilly Norwood. They are even suing AI companies for using their creative work without permission.

Even famous directors like Guillermo del Toro (of Frankenstein) have spoken out strongly, saying he would “rather die” than use AI. And that goes the same for Breaking Bad’s creator, Vince Gilligan.

With some creators using AI in their projects, Vince stands against it. Pluribus is hopefully going to be his next hit project after Breaking Bad, and the series has nothing to do with AI (neither in its plot nor in its production).

Since it’s entirely human-made, noting upon the disclaimer, Vince told (via Deadline),

“I do not care for AI, but I’ll try to be magnanimous and say that anytime a new technology is created, I have to believe that the central impetus of it is to make the world a better place. It’s just that, as this technology progresses, I don’t see how it will make the world a better place, but maybe it will, because I’m wrong more than I’m right. It depends on what the heck you’re creating a technology for, but more and more, it just seems to be clear, either explicitly or implicitly, that this technology is being designed to take work away, creativity away, creative endeavor away from human beings.”

Vince Gilligan expressed his strong dislike for artificial intelligence in an interview with Variety, calling it “the world’s most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine.”

He added that he believes AI is largely a scam created by ultra-wealthy tech leaders who aim to become the world’s first trillionaires, describing their efforts as “selling a bag of vapor.”

No trace of AI in Pluribus, Vince Gilligan believes true creativity lives only in humans

Vince Gilligan criticized society’s growing dependence on artificial intelligence, questioning what value remains in life if machines do everything for us.

He argued that when technology promises to write essays, create art, and even handle simple tasks like reading maps or wiping for us, it strips away the need for human effort and learning. He said (via Deadline),

“What’s left to live for? The creative spark in human beings — it’s one of the most precious, wonderful things we have. What is more important than being creative?”

Gilligan also compared AI-generated content to “a cow chewing its cud,” something that keeps repeating the same thing without real thought.

He even sarcastically thanked Silicon Valley tech leaders for ruining the world.

What is Pluribus all about?

The story takes place in Albuquerque. Scientists discover a mysterious signal from space. The signal contains instructions to make a virus. When they test it, the virus accidentally spreads among humans.

But instead of killing people, the virus makes everyone extremely kind, loving, and connected. They can all feel each other’s thoughts and emotions.

This worldwide connection is called “The Joining.” Soon, almost everyone on Earth becomes part of this shared mind.

Only 12 people in the entire world are not affected. One of them is Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn).

Carol now lives in a world where everyone else is peaceful and happy, but she feels something isn’t right. The “joined” people try to convince her to become one of them, but she refuses.

As she meets other survivors, she learns that being disconnected might be the only way to save humanity’s free will and individuality.