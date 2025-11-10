"This is absolute bullsh*t": Gordon Ramsay strictly denies adding 'Ozempic tasting menu' for people on weight-loss drugs

Gordon Ramsay Denies Plans for ‘Ozempic Tasting Menu,’ Calls Idea “Absolute Bullsh*t” (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay has stated he won't change his restaurant menus to suit customers taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro.

During an interview with The Sunday Times on November 9, the 59-year-old chef addressed whether he might tweak his menus because more diners now use these medications.

Ramsay rejected the idea outright, saying,

“That is absolute bullsh*t. There’s no f------ way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab … The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f------ place!”

He continued,

“There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f--- by 10:30 in the evening.”

This came after reports that Heston Blumenthal, another well-known chef, had started offering a “mindful” dining approach with smaller portions at his Fat Duck restaurant.

WebMD and the Cleveland Clinic explain that Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) were first created to manage Type 2 diabetes. People have also noticed their effects on reducing appetite and aiding weight loss.

Gordon Ramsay criticizes social media habits in restaurants, prepares to open new gastropub

Beyond the topic of menu changes, Ramsay also discussed his views on the influence of social media in restaurants. He criticized diners who use ring lights and post online during meals, saying,

“F------ ring lights and posting about how good the food is.”

While acknowledging that influencers can be helpful for business visibility, he noted that such behavior can disrupt the dining experience for others.

He added that

“those type of diners in America have the worst dining etiquette, because they’re constantly taking f------ pictures with their flashlights on.”

Ramsay, known for his television roles on Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, and Kitchen Nightmares, operates multiple restaurants worldwide, including Gordon Ramsay Burger in Las Vegas, Bread Street Kitchen and Bar in London, and Le Pressoir D’Argent in Bordeaux.

In October, Disney Parks Blog shared that Ramsay plans to open The Carnaby, a British-style gastropub, in the Downtown Disney District of Disneyland Resort. Disney says the restaurant will capture the lively vibe of swinging London in the 1960s and serve many of Gordon Ramsay's well-known and tasty British dishes.