How to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps online? Streaming options explained

The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster (via Instagram @marvelstudios)

Marvel Studios kicked off Phase Six on July 25, 2025, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic). Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman). Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. Ebon Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing. Supporting cast includes Julia Garner as Shalla Bal / Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be streamed online via Disney+. It's also available for digital purchase or rental on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

The film is set in a retro-futuristic 1964 on Earth 828. The team has been famous for four years after gaining powers from cosmic rays. They are global celebrities. Reed invents world-changing tech. Sue runs the Future Foundation and ends wars. Johnny is a media star. Ben just wants peace.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps streaming guide

Platform Rent Buy Quality Prime Video $24.99 $29.99 4K HDR10+ Apple TV $24.99 $29.99 4K Dolby Vision Fandango at Home $24.99 $29.99 4K UHD YouTube/Google Play $24.99 $29.99 4K UHD Microsoft Store $24.99 $29.99 4K UHD

Physical 4K Blu-ray

Two Steelbook editions:

Team in blue suits

Galactus planet-eater design

Pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart.

Disney+ (Available November 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT.)

Free for all subscribers

IMAX Enhanced version

4K Dolby Vision + Atmos

Offline downloads

The Fantastic Four: First Steps plot summary

The story begins in 1964, and The Fantastic Four have been heroes for four years. The world loves them. Reed’s tech ended hunger. Sue’s diplomacy stopped wars. Johnny is on every magazine. Ben hates the spotlight.

Then the Silver Surfer arrives. She warns that Galactus is coming to eat Earth. Entire planets have vanished. Reed confirms the threat and the team builds a plan.

They go to space and meet Galactus. He wants something from them, but they refuse. They escape using a neutron star. Sue gives birth during the trip home.

Back on Earth, the public turns against them. Protests demand they give up one life to save billions. Sue refuses and Reed builds giant teleportation bridges. The goal is to move the entire planet to safety.

The Surfer returns and attacks the bridges. Johnny talks to her. He learns her real name and past. Galactus lands in New York. The final battle happens in Times Square. One member nearly sacrifices everything. The Surfer makes a choice and the planet is saved. Sue dies but is revived.

The film ends with the team’s fifth anniversary. A mid-credits scene shows a man in a green cloak holding a metal mask.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming on Disney+ starting November 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT.