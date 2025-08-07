Kandi Burruss stuns Steve Harvey with bold reply on Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Family Feud returned with a new episode on Thursday, August 7, 2025, featuring two Bravo stars and their families: Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the game show continued its 11th season as both teams competed to win money for charity.

Team Kyle played on behalf of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and included Richards’ four daughters: Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky.

Team Kandi represented Kandi Cares and featured Burruss’ daughter Riley, her stepdaughter Kaela Tucker, cousin Kight Dallas, and DonJuan Clark, the GM of Kandi Koated Entertainment.

The episode got a lot of attention when Burruss gave a bold answer to a personal question, making Steve Harvey react right away.

The moment stood out and made both the audience and families laugh and react with surprise.

Even though her answer wasn’t on the board, it became one of the most talked-about parts of the night.

It showed how game shows can take unexpected turns, especially with celebrity guests. Here’s a closer look at that moment and what else happened in the episode.

Kandi’s bold answer leaves Steve Harvey speechless in Celebrity Family Feud

During one of the rounds in Celebrity Family Feud, Steve Harvey posed the question:

“We asked 100 women: name something you do to a bald man’s head to get him in the mood.”

Kandi Burruss took a moment before responding with, “I’m gonna say straddle it,” a line that immediately caused the crowd to erupt in laughter.

Her teammates giggled in reaction while Harvey, a bald man himself, took a pause, visibly squirming as he processed the answer.

“You know when you hear something and you don’t know what to do?” Harvey asked the audience, shaking his head with a smile.

He eventually declared, “That is such a Kandi answer, though,” before turning to the board to reveal the outcome.

The answer got a red X, which meant it wasn’t one of the top five answers in the survey, but the moment still stood out in Celebrity Family Feud.

Even though it didn’t score, Burruss laughed it off and smiled with her team. The scene showed the fun side of the show and how relaxed many guests feel with Steve Harvey as the host.

For Burruss, the exchange was in line with her unfiltered personality, something that viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta are already familiar with.

Who won: Team Kyle vs. Team Kandi showdown in Celebrity Family Feud?

In addition to the headline-worthy moment, the remaining part of the episode was both teams doing what they like best, and that was competing on Family Feud.

Team Kyle, Kyle Richards' four daughters, correctly answered all the questions while playing for their charity, NAMI, which focuses on Mental health.

Team Kandi played for Kandi Burruss' charity, Kandi Cares, and consisted of Kandi's family and friends.

Both teams had funny moments with some confusion and a lot of laughter over the unexpected answers from the surveys.

Steve Harvey continued making jokes throughout, as everyone attempted to guess the top answers from the surveys.

Richards and Burruss cheered on their teams and had a few fun moments of their own.

While Burruss had an answer of"straddle it" and did not score with that answer, her team relied on some other answers in other rounds that kept them in the game.

As the match continued, both teams led the scoreboard at various stages of the match.

Ultimately Team Kyle was victorious and earned money for NAMI.

The show ended with both teams cheering each other on and supporting their causes, and another memorable episode of Celebrity Family Feud was now in the books.

