Celebrity Family Feud: Steve Harvey, George Wallace & Lil Rel Howery crack up over ‘new lover’ question

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 (Image via ABC Network)

In Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey continues to pit celebrities against each other for charity with a blend of playful banter, quick thinking and outrageous answers.

The latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud ​​​​​​aired on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 8 PM ET on ABC, featuring two generations of comedians facing off, with legendary comedian George Wallace and his family competing against Lil Rel Howery's team.

The two sharp-tongued entertainers whose back-and-forth banter and jokes with Harvey turned the episode into a hilarious battle.

Particularly, the answers given by the comedians to a question about what people hope a new lover won’t do when they take off their clothes left everyone in a laughing riot.

George Wallace and Lil Rel Howery steal the show in the latest Celebrity Family Feud episode

The episode starts with Wallace and Howery going to the stage to play the game, instantly lighting up the atmosphere with comedy and competitive banter.

Lil Rel Howery makes a friendly gesture by trying to shake George Wallace’s hand, but Wallace waves him off jokingly, saying,

I’m gonna beat your a**!

Howery laughs it off, and Steve Harvey shakes his head, amused by the remark.

The first tense moment comes when George Wallace presses his buzzer before Steve Harvey even asks the question, to which Howery scolds him saying,

"See, you’re not even supposed to be doing that!"

This prompted Steve to scold Wallace, saying that,

"It’s not your time yet!” Harvey said. Wait, until I ask the question."

The quick-witted Wallace then confidently claims that he already knows the answer, boosting the laughter in the live audience.

When Harvey briefed, there were eight answers on the board. Wallace reacted in disbelief, questioning, Eight? causing Harvey to laugh and joke that he probably wouldn’t know all of them.

Chaos ensued from the very first face-off as Harvey read the question,

"Name something you hope you’re new lover doesn’t do when you take off your clothes in front of them"

Both the comedians pressed the button, but Howery got it first. He shouted laugh, which landed on the board, leading to celebrations in his team, and he decided to play.

George Wallace hesitated at the podium before stepping back into his seat, which led Harvey to tease him for being too slow.

Wallace again questioned the eight answers on the board, then Harvey pointed out playfully with a gesture that had everyone laughing,

"You didn’t even get your hand off the podium, Lil Rey buzzed in, BAM"

Throughout the round, the answers got more ridiculous each time, with contestants suggesting scream, throw up, point, pass gas, cover their eyes, pass out, and even turn around and get the hell out of there ​​​​​​as responses to the question.

Wallace is swift with his comebacks and sharp comic timing, making the game interesting and more about comedy as much as he can. He jumped in with mock victory at the last saying,

"We gonna win all this money! We gonna win it!"

George Wallace, a legendary comedian known for his humour and decades of stand-up experience, paired perfectly with the Get Out ​​​​​​fame actor and comedian, Lil Rel Howery, bringing an infectious energy to the show that made the episode stand out.

Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey was, as usual, the centre of attraction with his reactions, including deadpan, exasperated or even doubled over in laughter, that have remained a secret ingredient to keep the viewers hooked week after week.

The episode also includes the face-off between celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Carla Hall competing in the game for their chosen charities, ensuring a lot of laughs and banter throughout the Celebrity Family Feud episode.

