The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne gets candid about her “ugly side”

Erika Jayne (Image via Instagram/@theprettymess)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne joined the cast in 2015 for season 6. As she was introduced as Mrs Girardi, the marriage was short-lived, as five years later, the RHOBH alum left that marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 premieres on Bravo on Thursday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Cast members, including Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John, are reportedly returning.

Jayne faced several accusations during her time in the show, including a fellow co-star accusing her of being “callous towards the victims of Tom Giardi’s embezzlement scandal.” In her newest appearance on No BS Convos with Colette podcast, the television personality admitted that she has always been vulnerable and honest in front of the camera, saying,

“This isn’t a character. There are ugly sides of my personality that have come out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne gets candid about “rebuilding” her life

The television personality recently opened up about how being in front of the camera felt in her newest appearance on No BS Convos with Colette podcast. Erika recalled how she went through the worst part of her life on television, and she is now putting her life back together, a process that is still ongoing.

“I would do things, like I would get a good job or I would have my Vegas residency, and I would see these people just tear it down and just try to dig at you. It’s like, hold on, guys, I’m out here trying to rebuild my life one brick at a time, and we don’t need that.”

In the podcast session, Erika gave a candid explanation of how being a part of reality television can be both brutal and liberating at the same time.

"I am Erika. I did go through these horrible things and so people are very familiar with my story, and it can be hard sometimes. When you see the super hateful things coming out like that. The lines get blurred sometimes. I was keeping the walls up. It's show business, and you are the show. But there is also great freedom. You shouldn't criticise someone; dust yourself up and get back up there."

Erika Jayne talked about her fellow co-stars ahead of the season 15 premiere

The RHOBH alum also shed some light on the upcoming season 15 drama, pointing out that others should be happy when one of them succeeds in life.

“There is enough food at the table for all of us. We can all support each other honestly and openly. Just because one of us succeeds doesn’t mean you aren’t going to. Let’s be happy for one another when one of our friends or one of our acquaintances, somebody you don’t even know, a woman, steps out and is successful. Just, like, be happy for her.”

As the newest season is right around the corner, viewers will see more of Jayne’s love life with John “Shrek” McPhee.

Stay tuned for more updates.