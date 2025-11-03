What's on Subway's new menu this holiday season? All about three new sandwiches

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Image gallery includes Subway restaurant interior and exterior images, sandwiches images, sandwich artist images, other menu item images and lifestyle images on December 19, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Subway)

Subway is already slipping into the holiday mood, rolling out a limited‑time Festive Feast Collection that pours the warm turkey‑laden comfort of Thanksgiving onto its menu. The fresh lineup offers three sandwiches inspired by the post‑holiday indulgence, the Thanksgiving leftover sandwich. While most folks are already dreaming about the Thanksgiving spread, Subway is riding that day‑after vibe, slipping turkey stuffing and all the trimmings between two slices of bread for a flavor‑burst bite.

Subway is getting into the holiday mood with the debut of its Festive Feast Collection, a limited‑time offering that rolls out to stores nationwide on November 13, aiming to infuse the warmth of Thanksgiving into its subs. The trio presents the Festive Turkey piled high with turkey; the Festive Chicken, featuring rotisserie‑style chicken that's been sous‑vide‑cooked for extra tenderness; and the TurHamKen, a gutsy reinterpretation of the classic Turducken, layering turkey, Black Forest ham and chicken into one hearty sandwich.

Each festive sub finishes with a layer of Monterey Cheddar cheese, a handful of spinach ribbons of red onion and a generous smear of mayo, then gets crowned with a brand‑new stuffing and a splash of cranberry sauce, an attempt to bottle the cozy feel of a holiday feast.

Those who prefer to stick with their tried‑and‑true favorites can still hop into the celebration since the seasonal stuffing and cranberry sauce can be tossed onto any sandwich for an $1 extra, as reported by Allrecipes. With this launch, Subway hops onto the growing trend of fast‑food chains that mix tradition with convenience, letting customers enjoy Thanksgiving flavors before the holiday rush kicks in.

