Did Blake Treinen wear Charlie Kirk tribute hat during World Series? Viral photo debunked

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 13: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after beating the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 13, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

A new claim about Blake Treinen has surfaced on social media following Los Angeles’ title repeat on Saturday, November 1. The unfounded rumor suggests that the relief pitcher wore a Charlie Kirk tribute hat during the World Series.

The unconfirmed assertion seemingly originated from a Facebook post by the account Scott Mandel. The user described Treinen as “a terrible pitcher” and wrote that he wore a hat with “Charlie Kirk” written on it. Mandel further claimed in his October 29 post:

“No surprise. Effing Fox news, I mean sports, showed the message. There is something seriously fucking wrong with that. It's bad enough that they are inflicting John Smoltz on the baseball public, but this is way over the top. F*** Fox, fuck the World Series. I'll find the radio feed .”

Different Facebook pages, including The Dodgers TOP, later shared the unverified claim. The post from The Dodgers TOP read:

“Dodgers hero Blake Treinen accused of bringing politics into baseball after wearing a ‘Charlie Kirk’ hat during World Series celebration.”

The page shared a link to an untrustworthy source to back its claim about Blake Treinen. The original poster and other accounts used the same photo that showed the LA Dodgers pro wearing the alleged cap.

The claim that Treinen donned the Charlie Kirk tribute hat during the 2025 World Series is false. The relief pitcher didn’t wear the said cap recently. The picture depicting him wearing the hat with Kirk’s name was taken in September.

Blake Treinen honored Charlie Kirk in September during a game against the San Francisco Giants in September

The late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) on September 10. Many conservative political figures, including President Trump, honored Kirk after his death. According to Fox News, Blake Treinen, who has been an outspoken Christian, also paid a tribute to the late TPUSA CEO.

The relief pitcher was seen wearing a special hat with "Charlie Kirk" written on it, featuring two Christian crosses. Singer-songwriter Sean Feucht also shared a picture from the Dodgers’ September 12 game against the San Francisco Giants and wrote:

“My friend and pitcher for the dodgers, Blake Treinen, played with this on his hat last night.”

Feucht also posted a video of Treinen giving away his hat following the October 8 game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He wrote:

“Thank you to my brother Blake Treinen for remembering Charlie Kirk tonight. This is for you @MrsErikaKirk 🙏🏽”

Sean Feucht also congratulated Treinen after the Dodgers’ World Series title repeat on Saturday.