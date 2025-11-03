NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at St. James Park on September 10, 2025 in the Bronx borough in New York City. Mamdani held a press conference announcing his campaign’s petition urging FIFA to drop dynamic ticket pricing for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final at MetLife Stadium. A recent Sienna College poll shows that Mamdani is holding a 22-point lead in the race for mayor of New York City ahead of NYC Mayoral Candidate Former Governor Andrew and incumbent NYC Mayor Eric Adams. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani shows that politics doesn't always have to be a parade of speeches and policy talk; sometimes it’s about matching the city's pulse. Over the weekend, he turned up at a New York City nightclub, hopped into the DJ booth and vibed to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" instantly drawing the crowd's attention.

The scene felt completely unscripted, not a staged stunt; Mamdani raised his hand, swayed to the beat and moved like any local who knows the rhythm of the night. The clip shot through the social‑media feed in a flash and a swarm of commentators observed that the politician's campaign appears to draw its vigor from an aura of authenticity and community bonds, as well as from its policy agenda and strategic planning.

Zohran Mamdani’s nightlife campaign trail seems to be paying off as new polls show him leading by double digits

New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani looks as if he's thriving on a dose of campaign nocturnal escapades and the payoff is already evident. The Democratic lawmaker has been spotted darting across the city, slipping into a succession of bars and after‑hours haunts, even making a cameo at a gay bar over the weekend as part of a last‑minute effort.

His high‑octane outreach feels like an extension of his bold character; he refuses to mute his personality in the midst of campaigning. So far, the tactic seems to be working. According to The New York Times' latest polling roundup, Mamdani is cruising ahead with a double‑digit lead as election day draws near. With the odds now unmistakably stacked in his favor, the only lingering question seems to be where he'll raise a glass to his victory once the final results are in.

What do the netizens say

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Not Like Us don't hit in late 2025," a user commented.

"Kendrick got politicians moving different," another user commented.

"The more uncomfortable he is, the more outlandish he laughs and the grin gets wider," another netizen expressed.

"vibes are immaculate," a user wrote.

