What does Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn Sweet do? Job and more as amid husband’s 2025 NASCAR cup series championship

Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Cessna/NTT Data Group Chevrolet, poses with Katelyn Sweet and son Owen (Image via Getty)

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, finished third in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race behind Ryan Blaney (the race winner) and Brad Keselowski. Larson finished the highest among the Championship 4 drivers, Hamlin, Byron and Chase Briscoe, making him the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

"Honestly, I can't believe it. Like, we didn't lead a lap today. Somehow won the championship," Larson said.

Born on July 31, 1992, Kyle is married to Katelyn Sweet, who was formerly an equestrian and worked as a skincare and cosmetics consultant for Rodan & Fields Skincare.

In 2019, she celebrated completing her first half-marathon.

"If you would have told me 5 months ago to run a mile, I would complain and could barely get through it! Well thanks to @trainerryan5 @s2nfitness I ran 13.1 miles in my first half marathon! And my partner in crime to help encourage me every morning @devkendrick ❤️💪🏼🏃🏼‍♀️ . . .Excited for next year already! . #daytonabeachhalfmarathon," she wrote on Instagram.

She also appeared in the first season of the Race for the Championship reality series, exploring the lives of NASCAR drivers on and off the track.

"I haven't seen any of the episodes that I'm even in, so [I] don't know what they're going to see about us. I think it's just getting a glimpse into seeing our lives away from the race track, [which] to me would be the most compelling thing to view. I mean, we put our pants on the same way everyone else does, so for people to get to see that we are normal like them, I think it'd be good," Katelyn said.

How did Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet meet

A native of Grass Valley, California, Katelyn Sweet is the younger sister of professional sprint car driver Brad Sweet, through whom she met Kyle.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2010 at a race and welcomed their first son, Owen, in 2014. While Sweet was pregnant with their second child, Larson shared the news of their engagement on December 22, 2017, on X, writing:

"I know I know.... It’s about time!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!! Off to New Zealand we go! 💍 Love you @Katelyn_Sweet" he wrote.

In May 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Audrey Layne, followed by son Cooper Donald in December 2022. The couple tied the knot on September 26, 2018 in North Carolina.

In a June 21, 2022, interview with People Magazine, Kyle opened up about his kids, describing Owen as a "little fiery, high energy, redhead both on and off the track." Speaking about Audrey, he added:

"She's probably the most competitive one out of both of them. She can't wait to go race. She's just not old enough yet. I don't force my kids to do anything, but yeah, I think she really wants to [race]. Honestly, I think she's going to be the race car driver if I had to pick out of the two of them."

Katelyn maintains an active presence on social media, often posting about her children and the family's time at various racetracks. She has also gained attention for her lively celebrations, including shotgunning beers after Larson won the All-Star race in 2023 and the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.