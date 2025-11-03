Kraft combines two Thanksgiving classics with new Apple Pie Mac & Cheese ahead of holiday season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Kraft Mac & Cheese products are seen on a shelf at a Target store on November 15, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. A federal judge announced that Kraft Heinz has to face a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit alleging that the company defrauded customers by claiming its Kraft macaroni and cheese, one of its best-known products, contains no artificial preservatives. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Kraft is catapulting fall comfort food into territory with its seasonal debut - Apple Pie Mac & Cheese. Renowned for its box (a hallmark of many childhood pantries), the brand fuses two Thanksgiving cornerstones into a single dish that feels as audacious as it is festive.

This limited‑edition offering melds the savory richness of mac and cheese with the sweet cinnamon‑spiced notes of a traditional apple pie delivering a mash‑up, that's at once snug and startlingly novel. Amid a wave of autumn‑themed experiments like Trader Joe's, who's even rolling out butternut‑squash‑infused items, Kraft's fresh rollout may well emerge as the newcomer to the fall food lineup to date.

Kraft adds a festive twist with its new Apple Pie Mac & Cheese, mixing creamy comfort with sweet holiday spice

Kraft is kicking off the holidays with an Apple Pie Mac & Cheese, a limited‑edition mash‑up that blends its velvety noodles with the warm cinnamony comfort of apple‑pie seasoning, as reported by Allrecipes. The result is a harmony of mouth‑watering cheese, fragrant spice and a whisper of tartness turning the nation's comfort dish into a playful festive trial.

Although the concept might sound unconventional, the pairing isn't a novel invention. Apple and cheese have been culinary sidekicks, for ages, from grilled sandwiches to apple‑cheddar pies and the occasional surprise. This bold mash‑up slots alongside Kraft's string of off‑beat launches like Everything Bagel, Pizza, Hot Honey.

Garlic Parm Mac & Cheese reinforcing the brand’s reputation for turning well‑known dishes into playful flavor fusions. Available nationwide, at Walmart and online starting November 3, a dessert‑inspired pasta arrives in time for Thanksgiving prompting food enthusiasts to decide whether it should grace the dinner plate or find a spot, among the desserts.

