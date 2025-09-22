Kraft Turns Up the Flavor With Hot Honey and Garlic Parmesan Mac & Cheese

Kraft is back with a new treat for mac and cheese lovers. Following the buzz about its Pizza Mac and Cheese, the well-known brand now offers two new flavors to enhance fall meals. As the season begins, Kraft's Hot Honey Mac and Cheese and Garlic Parmesan Mac and Cheese are set to bring game-day fun right to your dinner table. These new, strong choices add to its famous range.

Kraft adds a sweet-and-spicy twist to a classic

Hot honey isn't just a trendy drizzle; it's becoming a full-fledged culinary sensation, popping up on everything from fast-food menus to packaged snacks. Its blend of sweet and spicy has stolen the hearts of many who crave bold, new tastes. These days, this hot-sweet stuff has found a new home in one of America's top comfort dishes.

Kraft has rolled out Hot Honey Mac & Cheese, mixing the warm zap of hot honey with smoky paprika and sharp buttermilk tastes. This blend makes a creamy, cheesy meal with a spicy twist that gives an exciting change to the usual mac and cheese. Lovers of both sweet and spicy will surely not want to miss this.

Kraft unveils two new wing-inspired mac & cheese flavors

Kraft is bringing it to a new level of its mac and cheese by introducing two new flavors that are based on the popular wing sauces. Following the launch of its successful Smoky Barbecue Mac and Cheese, the brand is currently launching Garlic Parmesan Mac and Cheese, which combines strong savory garlic flavors with a creamy and rich Parmesan cheese sauce. Together with it, Kraft is introducing Hot Honey Mac & Cheese with a sweet-and-spicy taste sensation that is just right for those who like a touch of spiciness.

Hot Honey variety will only be sold in Target beginning September 28, with the Garlic Parmesan flavor being sold in stores around the country on October 20. Both flavors in limited editions are also likely to be on the shelves until the Spring of 2026, allowing the mac and cheese fans to spend a few months enjoying these creative interpretations of a traditional comfort food.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!