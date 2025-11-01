Why does Chase DeMoor want to make Andrew Tate "pay" in their upcoming fight?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Chase Demoor attends 'Shaq's Fun House' at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Chase DeMoor is stepping into the spotlight with a mission that goes beyond just claiming another victory. The reality TV name and and reigning Misfits Heavyweight champ is scheduled to go head-to-head with Andrew Tate in a boxing match drawing huge attention, set for December 20 in Dubai.

Talking recently with TMZ Sports near Brickhouse Boxing Club, DeMoor made clear he aims to "make Tate pay," seeing this clash not only as his own test but also as a stand for people fed up with the internet personality's antics. While Tate prepares for his first pro boxing outing - and ruffles feathers by calling himself Misfits' new CEO after booting YouTuber KSI, per his own announcement - DeMoor stays locked in, calm, and set to deliver the showdown fans have been anticipating.

Fresh off a tough training stretch before the December 20 clash, DeMoor promised payback in the ring, painting himself as the guy chosen to clear the air in a very visible feud. This match sparked heated debate: Tate - who still boasts a loyal, passionate following - has copped heavy flak over claims of sexist beliefs, along with several unproven criminal accusations he denies and hasn't been found guilty of. DeMoor said (via TMZ):

"I have a huge girl audience, a lot of people hate this man. If there's one thing about me is like, I'm gonna be the judge, juror and executioner come December 20th, and he's gonna have to answer for everything he's done and I'm gonna knock him out in front of the world."

Tensions escalated when Andrew Tate was named CEO of Misfits Boxing, a twist that led DeMoor to say KSI personally called him, urging him to take the fight. Calling this showdown both a personal mission and a solid move for friends, DeMoor stressed he'll hand out sharp consequences while making his rival look foolish on a big stage.

He is eager to show off that he's the dominant heavyweight in influencer boxing - quick, powerful, yet never backing down from calling out someone shady. Now that hype's turning into actual prep work, folks running the show and fans are both curious if DeMoor will back up his talk with a flash knockout win.

