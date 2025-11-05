Debra Messing’s controversies explored as actress under fire over sharing seemingly racist Zohran Mamdani meme

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night (Image via Getty)

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing is facing backlash after she shared a meme labelling New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani "an actual communist jihadist."

As Election Day unfolded across the United States on Tuesday, November 4, Debra took to her Instagram Story, resharing a meme from The Persian Jewess.

The image depicted an edited ballot listing two candidates. One labelled "A Democrat. Just a Democrat," and the other, "An actual communist jihadist. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist."

The original caption on The Persian Jewess account encouraged followers to vote for Andrew Cuomo.

"This isn’t just a mayoral race. It’s the battle for Democracy itself. New York City, make the right choice. Vote for Cuomo. Vote for NYC. Vote for Democracy. #zohranmamdani #andrewcuomo," the caption read.

The repost quickly sparked backlash from multiple users, with one user calling Messing an "embarrassing loser."

"The Debra Messing meltdown is in full swing. An embarrassing loser."

The Debra Messing meltdown is in full swing. An embarrassing loser. pic.twitter.com/hM9lPqzSTE — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) November 4, 2025

Others highlighted her additional Instagram stories, which included more than 90 posts aimed at Mamdani, who won the New York City mayoral race over former governor Andrew Cuomo, becoming the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor, and its youngest mayor in generations, according to Associated Press.

"Debra Messing has posted 91 Instagram stories in the past 24 hours. Not an exaggeration. I think Zohran has actually broken her brain, although it wasn’t in great shape before this mayoral election anyway. Fascinating albeit kinda scary to watch though," one user wrote.

Debra Messing has posted 91 Instagram stories in the past 24 hours. Not an exaggeration. I think Zohran has actually broken her brain, although it wasn’t in great shape before this mayoral election anyway. Fascinating albeit kinda scary to watch though pic.twitter.com/oYJuf7pMpX — cee 🇵🇸 (@cee_ryan) November 3, 2025

"Is Debra messing having a mental breakdown? hope she enjoys Mamdani as mayor," another user commented.

"Debra Messing having the worst night of her life is even better than Zohran winning," wrote another user.

"I didn’t realize Debra Messing has a deep hatred for Zohran Mamdani lmao. She is even sharing Trump’s rants! Simply unhinged," another user said.

Debra Messing's Instagram Stories, seemingly aimed at Zohran Mamdani, explored

Debra Messing also shared posts showing U.S. President Donald Trump endorsing Cuomo, as well as screenshots of his other posts about the election, including one Truth Social post where the POTUS called "any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER" a "stupid person!!!"

Another post, reshared by Debra, claimed that Mamdani's "lack of experience" concerned his supporters.

She also reshared a clip from a red carpet interview at an awards ceremony in Tel Aviv, where she alleged that Mamdani had "never had a job" and expressed doubt about his experience.

"I voted for Cuomo because he has decades of experience,” she said. “And, you know, it does not feel safe in New York right now. I understand the passions behind Mamdani. He’s young and enthusiastic, but he has never had a job. New York City is the financial center of our country. I don’t think he has the experience for the job," said Debra.

In November, Messing travelled to Tel Aviv to accept an honorary award for her advocacy for Israel. She was awarded on the closing night of the International LGBTQ+ Film Festival at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque on November 2.

Speaking about her support for the Jewish State in an interview with Israel Hayom, she said:

"I grew up with parents who were very, very passionate Zionists. And this was in the 80s. And they came here many, many times and were very proud and always taught me that it was our responsibility to protect Israel, our homeland."

