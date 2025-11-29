Marvel Star Simu Liu says he thinks about Dancing with the Stars "at least once a week"

Simu Liu (Image via Getty)

Simu Liu has made it plain that Dancing with the Stars holds an unusually firm place in his weekly thoughts.

The Marvel actor, known globally for portraying Shang-Chi, acknowledged that he considers the ABC ballroom competition “regularly,” and even “at least once a week,” a revelation that immediately ignited speculation about whether he could appear in a future season.

His comments arrive on the heels of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, which concluded with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson lifting the Mirrorball Trophy, and at a moment when viewers have turned their attention to what the next cast might look like.

Simu Liu’s growing connection to Dancing with the Stars

Simu Liu gave a straightforward response when questioned directly on whether it is possible to compete in Dancing with the Stars. In an interview on TikTok, he stated,



“Trust me, I think about it regularly. I think about it at least once a week. I don’t like follow them on Instagram, but I love dance, and I love watching people dance, and I love dancing.”



There was no ambiguity in the way he phrased it. Not only did it prove that he was still interested in the show, but it also showed a clear personal interest in the art of dancing.

Liu made these remarks after another Marvel performer, Xochitl Gomez, won the Dancing with the Stars Season 32. Her involvement had prompted fans to question the possibility of more Marvel talent doing the same as she did.

Two years later, Liu’s remarks gave new life to that speculation. He continued his thoughts by noting how closely he had followed Season 34, adding,



“I feel like I’ve weirdly kept up with the season, and watching Dylan Efron and watching Robert Irwin, and all that. I mean, trust me, I think about it regularly. So, I mean at some point in the future, if I can block out that amount of time, I would be down, yeah.”



The mention of specific contestants signaled that his interest is less abstract and more engaged than that of most casual viewers.

Dancing with the Stars has historically brought in celebrities who share Liu’s enthusiasm for performance and physical discipline.

The show’s format demands a significant block of rehearsal time, a factor Liu acknowledged directly.

His admission that scheduling remains the primary barrier suggests that his participation is not a remote idea but a realistic possibility if the timing aligns.

In an age when television appearances intersect strategically with film promotion, fans have also noted that Liu’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including his appearance in Avengers: Doomsday — could coincide with future seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

It is not known whether or not the studio would welcome such a crossover, but audiences are already fantasizing about how a Shang-Chi actor would perform in the ballroom.

Beyond Liu’s remarks, another aspect of the conversation has taken on a life of its own: fan-driven casting theories.

In comments beneath the interview clip, one name surfaced repeatedly — Britt Stewart. The Dancing with the Stars pro who joined the show in season 29 became a favorite among viewers who have hopes of Liu being paired with her.

Stewart has already placed as high as fifth place, with Daniel Durant in Season 31. Fans believe a partnership with Liu could provide her with a strong opportunity to go further.

If Dancing with the Stars does approach Liu for a future season, his comments suggest he would respond with legitimate consideration.

Regardless of whether he ever becomes part of the cast or just a keen observer, his weekly speculations about the show underscore the cultural influence that Dancing with the Stars still has, even among the up-and-coming stars of Marvel.

Stay tuned for more updates.