Jackie Chan's daughter Tiffany Fong thanks Trump for pushing for "Rush Hour 4" after the popular franchise is revived on the president's request

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s latest request has been fulfilled. Just days after Semafor reported that the POTUS is pushing for the "Rush Hour" franchise to be revived, it was confirmed that the popular buddy-cop comedy starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will be making a comeback for a fourth installment.

To celebrate this news, Chan’s daughter Tiffany Fong posted a selfie with her father and Tucker, where all three of them were seen holding up four fingers at the camera.

How Ratner got Trump to push for “Rush Hour 4”

The upcoming installment will be directed by Brett Ratner, who directed the first three installments and who eventually became one of the reasons the franchise was put on hold.

As reported by Semafor, in 2017 Ratner’s career was derailed by #MeToo allegations – the same year which saw Warner Bros. cut ties with him. And not only Warner, no other big studio, including Paramount, wanted to work with Ratner. As a result, the “Rush Hour” franchise had to bear the brunt of its director’s troubles.

However, things seem to be looking up for Ratner as he has gotten close to the first family. He has directed Amazon’s $450 million yet-to-be-released documentary “Melania.” The fact that the “Rush Hour” franchise is produced by Arthur Sarkissian, who also owns the production company that made “The Man You Don’t Know,” a film that shows Trump in a glorious light, also worked in Ratner’s favor.

Additionally, Chan and Tucker have never been known to be outspoken against Trump. Reacting to the politically divided climate after Trump’s 2016 election win, Chan said:

“Just give him a chance to try to change America and change the world. He’s a businessman… I think he knows how to handle these types of things.”

Tucker, on the other hand, famously dodged questions about Trump in 2018, when the latter was the president, during an interview with Piers Morgan. He simply mentioned that he has met the POTUS once, adding, “I want him to be successful, I want him to do the right thing.”

Is Paramount funding “Rush Hour 4”?

While Paramount has agreed to serve as distributors for “Rush Hour 4,” Variety has reported that the studio will not be funding the movie. At this time, it is not clear who will be funding the movie.

As for collecting revenue the film generates in the future, Warner Bros. will be the first in line. Having backed the original 1998 movie and “Rush Hour” sequels in 2001 and 2007, the studio will have first dibs on first-dollar gross.

And if the fourth installment manages to get close to getting the kind of success that the previous movies in its franchise saw, any financier is going to be happy. The first movie grossed $244 million globally while the follow-ups collected $347 million and $258 million.