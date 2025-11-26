What are the charges against Anne Jakrajutatip? Former Miss Universe CEO faces arrest warrant over alleged fraud

Anne Jakrajutatip speaks during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Anne Jakrajutatip, the Thai businesswoman and former Miss Universe CEO, is facing an arrest warrant after failing to appear at a court hearing on November 25, 2025, as per tribune.net.ph.

Anne Jakrajutatip faces two charges - joint fraud through false representation and concealment of facts. Jakrajutatip's multinational media conglomerate, JKN Global Group, is accused of allegedly inflating revenue, creating fake creditors, debtors, and financial records.

Anne founded JKN Global Group in May 2013. It is mainly known for introducing various Korean, Chinese, and Indian content to Thailand. The country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation after reviewing the financial records for 2023 and early 2024.

A criminal complaint was filed against JKN Global Group, Anne, and her sister Pimauma Jakrajutatip on June 6, 2025. According to Nation Thailand's report, Anne was fined 4.1 million baht as she did not disclose that 50% of the Miss Universe Organization was sold to Raul Rocha Cantu's Legacy Holding Group in 2023.

Notably, Anne Jakrajutatip sold the stake for $16 million. She only disclosed the information in early 2024. She also paid a 2 million baht penalty for allegedly influencing the conglomerate's share price through social media posts. The investigation is going.

Meanwhile, Dr Raweewat Maschamadol sued Jakrajutatip and her company for reportedly accepting investment worth 30 million baht, despite knowing that she would not be able to pay it back as JKN Global Group did not generate enough revenue. The hearing for this case was on Tuesday (November 25).

Anne Jakrajutatip did not appear at the South Bangkok Criminal Court and did not share the reason behind her absence. The judge rescheduled the hearing to December 26, 2025, and issued an arrest warrant. The bail money is ordered to be forfeited.

BREAKING ‼️



From: https://t.co/7EEWD4Ow3L



From: https://t.co/7EEWD4Ow3L pic.twitter.com/146gl8ybaO — Sizzums of Pageantry (@TheSizzumsPH) November 25, 2025

Anne Jakrajutatip's whereabouts are unknown

Ever since Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission started the investigation in June, JKN Global Group has continued to deny the accusations of fraud. Anne stepped down from her position immediately.

According to the Daily Tribune's November 26 report, the media company claimed the low revenue was due to cash flow issues and economic slowdown. The businesswoman's location is uncertain. Several online rumors suggest that she may have fled to Mexico, converting 6 billion baht into cryptocurrency.

As per the news outlet, activist Sondhi Limthongkul claimed that Anne Jakrajutatip is supposedly abroad to hide from the authorities. It is worth noting that the speculations have not been confirmed.

Mario Bucaro was named as the Miss Universe Organization's new CEO, almost a month before this year's competition. In other news, the 2025 Miss Universe contest made headlines this month after the executive director of the pageant, Nawat Itsaragrisil, called Miss Mexico "dumb" for refusing to shoot promotional content.

The incident occurred before a sash ceremony event and was livestreamed on Facebook. As clips went viral, and netizens demanded justice, Nawat apologised the next day. Mario Bucaro flew to Thailand to ensure the contest was conducted properly. Notably, Miss Mexico won the pageant on November 21.

Stay tuned for more updates on the former Miss Universe Organization CEO, Anne Jakrajutatip.