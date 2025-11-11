"Japan's incredible, Hashimoto's a beast": Turkish captain Recep Kara impressed as Japan dominates the first game in Group B's Team Representative Match

Soichi Hashimoto of Team Japan (Image via Getty)

Japan came out on top in Group B’s opening round of Physical: Asia, asserting early dominance in the Team Representative Match.

After a tense start in the Zigzag Hurdle Match, the Japanese duo of Kana and Soichi Hashimoto recovered quickly, pulling ahead of Türkiye and Mongolia to secure the group’s first win and earn three crucial points.



"Man, Japan's incredible, Hashimoto's a beast," Turkish captain Recep Kara said, summing up the atmosphere throughout the arena after the race.



Physical: Asia - Group B’s Zigzag Hurdle Match

Group B’s Team Representative Match began immediately after Group A’s results were finalized in Episode 7 of Physical: Asia. Japan, Türkiye, and Mongolia stepped into the arena for the Zigzag Hurdle Match — the first of several events designed to test endurance, coordination, and timing.

Japan’s Kana began the race with a shaky start but regained control after the opening laps.

Meanwhile, Mongolia’s Khandsuren missed the buzzer early on, causing a stumble that cost her valuable time. She later admitted,



“I forgot to hit the button, which made me panic. I tried to push through it, but I was so freaked out, I started running out of breath.”



As Japan and Türkiye fought for position, Team Türkiye’s Anıl Berk Baki shouted to his teammate,



“Push! Mongolia’s already out of their game. Your opponents are exhausted, okay? You’re already one lap ahead. Try to widen the gap more.”



At that point in the match, Japan and Türkiye each had 14 laps to go, while Mongolia had 15.

Türkiye’s Sofuoğlu completed the first leg and handed the baton to Nafise, followed closely by Japan and Mongolia.

By the time Türkiye began its second half, Japan and Mongolia had already completed their first two rounds.

The atmosphere around the course reflected the trademark intensity of Physical: Asia, with constant shouting and encouragement echoing through the set.

Despite the heat of competition, there was respect between the teams — the kind that often defines the show’s biggest moments.

As the second half began, Türkiye started to lose rhythm, and Mongolia’s Dulguun began closing in.

Soichi Hashimoto of Team Japan seized the moment, maintaining his lead through the final laps. Rushing toward the flag, he declared,



“From the very beginning, I knew we’d be able to win this. I had my eye on that flag.”



Hashimoto snatched the flag first, giving Japan the top spot and 3 points on the board.

The battle for second place came down to Türkiye and Mongolia. Khandsuren urged her teammate on,



“I think we can catch up at the end!”



Adiyasuren, watching from the sidelines, told her captain,



“We might win this.”



Türkiye’s Nafise, visibly fatigued, later shared,



“My pulse was racing, my heart pounding. I was so exhausted.”



Her teammates continued to cheer, shouting,



“You’re almost done. Run, Nafise!”



In the final sprint, Dulguun of Team Mongolia stumbled, allowing Türkiye to edge ahead.

Dulguun reflected afterward,



“The second I turned, the moment I decided to push myself to the limit, I tripped from exhaustion. The whole time I was neck-in-neck with Team Turkiye, but that little slip-up did me in.”



Nafise managed to grab the flag, securing second place for Türkiye.

Exhausted, she collapsed at the finish line, clutching the flag while her teammates cheered.

Mongolia finished third, narrowly missing out on additional points.

Khandsuren was seen in tears after the race, blaming herself for the setback.



“It’s all my fault,” she said. “By then, I was overwhelmed with guilt, especially because I knew my team had been depending on me, and I completely let them down. My emotions were running high, and I just broke down in tears.”



Nafise, despite her strong performance, told her team that she believed she had slowed them down, saying they finished second because of her.

Her captain quickly countered with encouragement, reminding her how crucial her recovery had been during the sprint.

As the teams regrouped, Türkiye’s captain summed up the mood across the arena, praising the victors,



“Man, Japan’s incredible, Hashimoto’s a beast.”



That comment encapsulated what Episode 7 of Physical: Asia showcased — Japan’s calm focus, technical efficiency, and near-flawless teamwork.

Hashimoto’s composure under pressure and Kana’s recovery from an early setback highlighted Japan’s ability to adapt mid-race — a quality that could prove decisive as the Team Representative Matches continue.

With the first points of Group B now awarded, the competition remains wide open, but Japan’s early win sends a clear message to the rest of the field.

As the episode transitions toward the Totem Hold and Hanging Endurance challenges, all eyes remain on Japan to see if their momentum can carry through the rest of Quest 3.

Stay tuned for more updates.