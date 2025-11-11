Type keyword(s) to search

Features

"Trust your instincts" – Squid Game: The Challenge Player 152 recounts the moment that tested his resolve after the tense Catch round

Squid Game: The Challenge Player 152, Viper, recalls the tense Catch round, his elimination alongside Dalton and the lessons learned while navigating high-pressure gameplay in Season 2.
posted by Stephany Montero
Tuesday 11/11/2025 at 12:33AM EST
  • Player 152 from Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)
    Player 152 from Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

    In Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, Player 152, also known as Viper, experienced a pivotal moment during the Catch round that ended his run in the competition.

    The show places contestants in high-pressure scenarios where decisions and reactions determine their continuation in the game.

    Viper, a 28-year-old DJ and SoulCycle coach from New York, reflected on the event, stating:

    "For a bit, I kind of doubted myself and I got a little apprehensive, but I took a beat and I was like, ‘You’re here for a reason. Trust your instincts. Trust who you are. Trust that you got here because you are special.’"

    He highlighted the mindset he relied on when facing a critical moment involving another contestant, Dalton, who is Player 390.

    Viper reflects on the Catch round that ended his run in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

    Viper’s approach to the game

    From the outset, Viper recognized that remaining unnoticed would be difficult. He explained that being "6’4” and loud made it hard for him to stay hidden, and he entered the game intending to fully participate and make the most of the experience.

    He entered the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, prepared to fully participate rather than remain passive.

    During the Catch round, Viper had to persuade Dalton to participate actively. He recounted that this was the only thing that "mattered" at that moment and that it took some time to convince him to turn around.

    Viper described the extended duration of the moment:

    "I don’t know if it was 10 minutes, 50 minutes, an hour. It all bleeds together."

    The Catch round incident

    The Catch round tested both Viper’s and Dalton’s coordination under pressure. Dalton initially turned his back, attempting to avoid making a play, which required Viper to adjust his approach. Viper explained,

    "I didn’t want to be aggressive because this is a team game. It felt like time was going forever — like you’re in a casino."

    Despite efforts to guide Dalton, the sequence ended with Dalton unable to complete the catch.

    Viper’s Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 elimination followed immediately as a result of Dalton’s missed attempt.

    He explained that Dalton eventually turned around but was unable to make the "catch," which led to both Dalton and Viper being eliminated.

    The round concluded without either player advancing, demonstrating the game’s rule-based outcomes and the importance of synchronous decision-making.

    Lessons and experiences from participation

    Viper noted that his time on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 offered personal development beyond monetary rewards.

    He explained that he "learned" a lot about himself from the experience, and that growth continued throughout the entire year.

    Participation required interaction with all 456 competitors, allowing him to observe and engage with a diverse range of players. He commented,

    "The second I got into the dorms with literally 456 people, I was like, wait, everyone here has their own thing going. Everyone’s a star in their own right."

    He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ went on to explain that he had also changed his personality type and that the event "softened" him, as the contestants didn't have any phones, no distractions, and no technological intermediaries, so the only people left were those around them.

    Viper pointed out that the situation focused on human interaction in a formal setting, and he called it "alien" because it was very different from what he was accustomed to, but at the same time, it was very human.

    While the Catch round ended his participation, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 player identified insights and experiences derived from the competition.

    Stay tuned for more updates.

    TOPICS: Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, Squid Game: The Challenge Player 152 Viper, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 elimination, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Release


More Squid Game: The Challenge on Primetimer: