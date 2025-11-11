"Trust your instincts" – Squid Game: The Challenge Player 152 recounts the moment that tested his resolve after the tense Catch round

Viper reflects on the Catch round that ended his run in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2
Viper’s approach to the game
From the outset, Viper recognized that remaining unnoticed would be difficult. He explained that being "6’4” and loud made it hard for him to stay hidden, and he entered the game intending to fully participate and make the most of the experience.
He entered the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, prepared to fully participate rather than remain passive.
During the Catch round, Viper had to persuade Dalton to participate actively. He recounted that this was the only thing that "mattered" at that moment and that it took some time to convince him to turn around.
Viper described the extended duration of the moment:
"I don’t know if it was 10 minutes, 50 minutes, an hour. It all bleeds together."
The Catch round incident
The Catch round tested both Viper’s and Dalton’s coordination under pressure. Dalton initially turned his back, attempting to avoid making a play, which required Viper to adjust his approach. Viper explained,
"I didn’t want to be aggressive because this is a team game. It felt like time was going forever — like you’re in a casino."
Despite efforts to guide Dalton, the sequence ended with Dalton unable to complete the catch.
Viper’s Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 elimination followed immediately as a result of Dalton’s missed attempt.
He explained that Dalton eventually turned around but was unable to make the "catch," which led to both Dalton and Viper being eliminated.
The round concluded without either player advancing, demonstrating the game’s rule-based outcomes and the importance of synchronous decision-making.
Lessons and experiences from participation
Viper noted that his time on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 offered personal development beyond monetary rewards.
He explained that he "learned" a lot about himself from the experience, and that growth continued throughout the entire year.
Participation required interaction with all 456 competitors, allowing him to observe and engage with a diverse range of players. He commented,
"The second I got into the dorms with literally 456 people, I was like, wait, everyone here has their own thing going. Everyone’s a star in their own right."
He went on to explain that he had also changed his personality type and that the event "softened" him, as the contestants didn't have any phones, no distractions, and no technological intermediaries, so the only people left were those around them.
Viper pointed out that the situation focused on human interaction in a formal setting, and he called it "alien" because it was very different from what he was accustomed to, but at the same time, it was very human.
While the Catch round ended his participation, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 player identified insights and experiences derived from the competition.
