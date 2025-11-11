"Trust your instincts" – Squid Game: The Challenge Player 152 recounts the moment that tested his resolve after the tense Catch round

Player 152 from Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, Player 152, also known as Viper, experienced a pivotal moment during the Catch round that ended his run in the competition.

The show places contestants in high-pressure scenarios where decisions and reactions determine their continuation in the game.

Viper, a 28-year-old DJ and SoulCycle coach from New York, reflected on the event, stating:

"For a bit, I kind of doubted myself and I got a little apprehensive, but I took a beat and I was like, ‘You’re here for a reason. Trust your instincts. Trust who you are. Trust that you got here because you are special.’"

He highlighted the mindset he relied on when facing a critical moment involving another contestant, Dalton, who is Player 390.