Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Part 2: Here's what we know

Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 will be released in several batches on Netflix as it is a part of a three-week event. Squid Game: The Challenge made a record for being one of the “largest pools of contestants competing for one of the most lucrative cash prizes on reality television.”

The second season will feature 456 players against each other as they will go through all kinds of tough challenges for a cash prize of $4.56 million. This cash prize has been the "largest prize ever laid out for a reality show." These contestants will ally with others while battling for survival and the big prize money.

The first few episodes are on the streaming platform and they end with a huge cliffhanger, as the Front Man tells the group,

“Players, you have chosen to stop playing the game, To reward your courage, please accept this gift."

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2: Release Dates

The release dates of the newly released challenge are here.

Episodes 1-4 - Tuesday November 4 (episodes out now)

Episodes 5-8 - Tuesday November 11 (episodes out now)

Episode 9 - Tuesday November 18

While talking about the new format of the challenges, series director Diccon Ramsay revealed that the concept comes straight from a “game in season 2 of the scripted series, as it presented one of the most daunting challenges of the season. Ramsay further explained (via bollywoodlife.com):

“Watching season two of the scripted drama,” Ramsay says, “the game that really stood out was Mingle, both because it looked incredible and because it looks terrifying to have to try and recreate.”

Squid Game: The Challenge contestants talk about “Mingle”

Contestants are struggling in the newest game of Mingle, described as thrilling, scary, but fun all at the same time, by contestant number 110. Zoe, Player 369, has described Mingle as one of the most intense games ever. Zoe admitted that no one thought the game will get as physical as it did:

“I like to say you could send the B-roll footage of Mingle to a university study on human behaviour because people were acting just so crazy.”

Player 111, August has explained that the chaos shown onscreen does not even fully “encapsulate the intense and overwhelming emotions the games brought out.” Player number 361 has described Mingle as the worst thing she has ever gone through in her entire life.

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.