‘Looks like a horror movie art’: Fans react as cover art for ‘Wicked: For Good’ soundtrack is unveiled

Fans have been stirred into a frenzy since the cover art for the Wicked: For Good soundtrack dropped this week. From whispers to outright laughs, netizens aren’t shy about sharing their first impressions (and sometimes harsh critiques) of the new look. Primary voices in the chatter point to how the design doesn’t sit comfortably - it’s eerie, over-styled, perhaps trying too hard. Even Ariana Grande’s involvement in Wicked seems under the spotlight, thanks to comparisons, expectations, and yes - the occasional mockery.

One comment under the reveal caught attention:

"Looks like a horror movie art."

That sums up a lot of what people are saying. Others aren’t holding back, they’re questioning the quality, the creativity and even who approved it. With Wicked being such a high-profile musical film with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the leads, expectations were sky-high. So when something lands as divisive as this cover art, even more eyes turn.

When the Wicked: For Good soundtrack cover art was revealed, social media lit up quickly and with little mercy. The tweets and reactions suggest two camps: those who hate it, and those who (ironically or genuinely) find something compelling in it. Some think the design is lazy or off-brand, with comments like,

“are we lacking good graphics designers?” imply that the technical quality or aesthetic choices feel amateurish.

On the flip side, some reactions are more positive or at least appreciative of its weirdness.

“Girl its giving horror film” might be critique, but also conveys a kind of admiration for the bold weirdness. “The way it’s only cover art and it’s already better than any movie poster out there😭😭” is pure fan-overexcited praise. And “she looks wicked” seems to lean into the character’s aura.

The cover art just may have succeeded in conveying menace, power, that thing Wicked’s always about. The role of Ariana in all this is interesting, for with her fame, every design choice gets magnified. When someone says,

“Why is the other woman looking like Ariana,” there’s an undercurrent of expectation given that Grande has a distinct aesthetic, known visuals and brand.

If the art doesn’t align, people notice. Netizens are not just reacting to design; they’re reacting to the merging of musical theatre, movie-marketing, star power and what fans feel should represent Wicked, the character, the story.

Design aside, it’s clear that people want more polish, clarity and alignment with the mood of Wicked. Some want the artistry to feel magical, epic; others expect a sleek, cinematic poster style. If the cover art is leaning into a darker, more gothic, or moody edge, some love it, others hate it. And in every reaction, the soundtrack expectations loom large: if the cover is uncanny or intense, what does the music deliver?

