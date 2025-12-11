Is the Ariana Grande 3 eggs a day rumor real? Viral Wicked interview crying video claim debunked amid health concerns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Ariana Grande attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande's 3-eggs-a-day video is going viral on the internet. For the unversed, a rumor surfaced recently that the Wicked actress lost weight by allegedly eating only three eggs a day.

Netizens shared a video of an interviewer seemingly asking Ariana about the rumor, and she started getting emotional. X users began speculating that the claim could be true, based on Grande's alleged reaction.

The Ariana Grande 3 eggs a day rumor is false. The actress has not shared such a diet with her fans. The video spreading on X is an edited version of the original Wicked press tour interview.

Ariana Grande BREAKS DOWN in tears after being asked about the 3 eggs rumor‼️



THIS COMES AS SHE LOOKS VISIBLY SICK DUE TO EXTREME WEIGHT LOSS ⚠️



According to the rumor, she is made to eat only 3 eggs a day and nothing else…



You can clearly tell by her reaction (and… pic.twitter.com/WpsXbEKTqb — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 8, 2025

Last year, the interviewer, Jake Hamilton, asked Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande about how they have changed each other for the better. The singer started getting teary-eyed then.

Grande has been under netizens' scrutiny lately after going viral during the Wicked press tour. Fans noticed that she looked skinnier than usual and voiced out their concerns on the internet. Notably, X users claimed that Ariana Grande reportedly suffered from an eating disorder for years.

They also pointed out that the Wicked cast looked skinnier than before and claimed that prolonged starvation could make people more vulnerable, hinting at Grande and Erivo's viral interviews, where they were visibly emotional numerous times. It is worth noting that the eating disorder rumors are unverified and are only speculations by netizens.

The musician responded to the speculations last month by uploading a 2024 interview on her Instagram story. Ariana said it was a "loving reminder" to her fans. In the clip, Grande noted that the comments on her weight and overall appearance were "horrible."

She stated that people should not feel comfortable assuming and saying things about others. Ariana Grande then said that she was grateful to have a good support system that helped her through the criticisms of her body.

"I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all, commenting on others' looks, appearance... From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything, there's a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it's dangerous for all parties involved," the singer said.

An anonymous member of Ariana Grande's family spoke out about her health

The insider told Daily Mail this month that the actress is supposedly "bothered" by netizens' comments on her weight and the heckling incident last month.

Wicked: For Good premiered at Universal Studios in Singapore on November 13. The cast was present at the event, and as they walked the red carpet, Johnson Wen suddenly rushed at Ariana Grande and forcefully hugged her.

Cynthia Erivo quickly protected the star by getting between her and Wen. The security then removed the man. He was deported to Australia and is banned from entering Singapore.

TikTok Prankster who grabbed Ariana Grande during Wicked premiere in Singapore gets deported to Australia; banned from Singapore.



Johnson Wen was sentenced to 9 days in jail for public nuisance after grabbing the actress during the film premiere, before being deported back to… pic.twitter.com/miTK6fqeVg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2025

Meanwhile, a member of the Grande family told the news outlet that the incident allegedly reminded Ariana Grande of the 2017 terrorist attack at her Manchester concert. Her support system is seemingly helping her by reminding her to take care of her mental health.

The source also mentioned Cynthia Erivo, saying that the actress reportedly checked on Ariana several times a day and has taken on an almost "motherly" "big sister" role. The singer is allegedly thankful for her help, and Cynthia is seemingly prepared to do the media requirements for Grande's behalf, such as answering questions.

"She really is her protector and helper, and they are even closer now than they were before. She has almost taken a motherly role, but definitely a big sister. Cynthia is helping her get through this latest bout," they stated.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ariana Grande and her health.