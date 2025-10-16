When will Owning Manhattan season 2 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Ryan Serhant is coming back on Netflix with Owning Manhattan Season 2. Netflix’s real estate reality show will start streaming on December 5, 2025, with all its episodes released simultaneously.

The show is set in New York City and follows the operations of a real estate firm which was founded by Serhant. The show was renewed for its second season in August 2024 and was filmed in April 2025.

The official trailer released by Netflix promises an intense ride and drama in the real estate Mogul’s firm in New York.

Owning Manhattan 2: Cast, premise and what to expect







The show delves into the glamorous world of real estate in New York City where the audience will follow Serhant and his team. Together, they will pursue and sell NYC’s luxury and exclusive listings. Serhant’s agents will come together with the goal of making the firm the world’s number no. 1 brokerage firm.

The upcoming season will be full of “highest highs and lowest lows”. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Ryan Serhant described season 2 of the reality show as a rollercoaster ride. He stated:



“It’s an emotional and physical rollercoaster. There are records broken -$50 and $60 million purchases. There is commercial development in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”



Many of the cast members from the first season are expected to return to the second instalment. Cast members such as Genesis Suero, Nile Lundgren, Jordan Hurt, Jess Taylor, Chloe Tucker and Tricia Lee who are still working for the firm could make an appearance.

But a few of the former cast members would be missing from this season. These include Maggie Wu who left the firm to work with competitors. Savannah Gowarthy also left the company and may be missing from the action.

Ryan Serhant spoke about new faces that would make an appearance on the show. He also revealed that some of the agent's futures could be in jeopardy, particularly those who are struggling to keep up.

The first season of Owning Manhattan featured real listings, profits, losses and sales. The agents competed to sell the Central Park Tower penthouse which was listed at $250 million along with many such properties.

But they were not able to sell the penthouse or the Jardim penthouse that was featured on the show.

This makes the premise for season 2 even more exciting.

The stakes are high this season and the competition is cutthroat. Ryan Serhant describes the situation as “all-out real estate warfare”. He shares that since the inventory is low everywhere there is a shortage of properties for buyers as well as agents. But he also adds that this opens the opportunity to add listings in new locations. He states:



“It’s not just New York this season. It’s about building an empire, really. From branded residences, the real estate is the best I’ve ever seen on TV. It’s by far the most expensive I’ve ever see on TV.



The producers for the series and World of Wonder’s co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato are excited about the upcoming season. They expressed their enthusiasm and stated that Ryan Serhant and the entire team have worked hard to make an “unforgettable series that combines compelling business, extraordinary production value.”

Season 1 of Owning Manhattan reached the Global Top 10 TV programs in English. It also made its mark as one of the top 10 TV programs in 30 countries. The series was viewed more than 512 million minutes within its first week on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more such updates.