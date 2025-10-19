Days of Our Lives weekly update (October 13 to October 17, 2025): Rachel Manipulates Thomas, Theo Takes Over DiMera, and Sophia’s Lies Exposed

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

The week from October 13 to October 17, 2025, on Days of Our Lives, had so much of drama unfolding as relationships fractured and secrets revealed. There were emotional fights, attempts to control others, and coming to terms with oneself. While Sophia's lies came out, Rachel kept up with her plans, which shook Salem to its very foundation.

Following these personal conflicts, a series of crucial decisions were made. From Thomas struggling with his feelings to Theo’s controversial new position, the episode set the stage for bigger consequences. Brady faced a revelation about paternity, while Gabi dealt with the aftermath of corporate drama. The stakes in Salem have never been higher.

This October 13 to 17 week also looked ahead into future confrontations. With new alliances and old wounds surfacing, the residents of Salem are up for more intense moments. Hence, here are some more insights into what happened throughout the week.

A look back at what happened this week on Days of Our Lives (October 13-17, 2025)

Rachel’s Advice to Thomas was manipulative

Rachel, in her conversation with Marlena, revealed that she had advised Thomas to leverage his power to force Cat for leaving the town. She had done the same with Brady’s exes and suggested Thomas use similar tactics. Despite Thomas apologizing to Chad and Thomas’ refusal to forgive him until Cat left town, the manipulation from Rachel became clear.

Theo’s Shocking Promotion to CEO

This week, Theo was appointed CEO of DiMera Enterprises, much to the surprise of others in the company. Gabi was especially disappointed, having hoped to secure the position for herself. Though Abe warned Theo, his determination to step into the role reflected his desire for control. Despite her concerns, Gabi later acknowledged that Theo had integrity, despite his lack of experience.

Sophia’s Lies and Tate’s disappointment

Tate learned the truth that he was not the father of Sophia’s baby. This news came after he had been told by Brady about the DNA results. Tate’s frustration intensified when Aaron hinted he might be the real father. As the truth started to unravel, Sophia’s manipulative actions came to notice, with Amy desperately searching for her. This led to a further confrontation, and Brady enlisted Steve to track Sophia’s whereabouts.

Gabi’s new Role at DiMera

After being passed over for CEO, Gabi was instead offered control of Gabi Chic. While the position was a consolation prize, Gabi remained determined to prove her worth. Meanwhile, Theo’s new role as CEO raised questions about his qualifications. His new position also caused tension between him and Abe, who felt conflicted about his son’s decision.

Holly’s decision to stay in Salem

Holly decided to stay in Salem after a candid conversation with Brady. Brady clarified Sophia's child's paternity, and Holly stayed despite her initial doubts. Holly chose to forget her past and focus on her future in Salem at this moment.

Stephanie’s hidden identity exposed

Stephanie was at risk of being revealed as Anastasia Sands. Stephanie decided to reveal the truth on her own after Leo pressured her to comment. However, Jeremy was suspected of leaking her secret. Stephanie wanted to control her story before Leo published it, with everything at play.

