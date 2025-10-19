Who is Westcol? All about Colombian streamer who broke record for most live viewers on Kick

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 17: Westcol and Mario Bautista fight performs as a part of 'Supernova Strikers 2025' at Palacio de los Deprotes on August 17, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Luis Fernando Villa Álvarez, aka Westcol, the Colombian online streamer, has set a new Kick record for the most live viewers in a stream. On October 18, 2025, the content creator reached a peak of 1.6 million viewers while livestreaming a boxing event.

Westcol beat his previous record of over 1.4 million concurrent viewers during his 2024 Fighters 3 event. Westcol, who began streaming content on Kick in 2023, is the most followed creator on the app.

The Colombian livestreamer’s impressive records have made him one of the most talked-about streamers. Westcol has also been hit with botting allegations, as some Netizens believe he uses bots to boost his streaming numbers.

Streamers like xQc and Asmongold have condemned colleagues who use bots to boost their streaming numbers. A few days ago, Asmongold called out N3on for using bots to boost his numbers:

“And so if you look at some of these streams right here, some of these are just instantaneous, bro, like, are you kidding me? Like, what are you doing, man? What are you doing? You are gonna hit 40,000 viewers in 10 minutes, man. Like, look at this. This is like a machine, well, I guess it is. What do you hit in ten minutes? I don't know, maybe a little bit over 10,000 viewers, something like that, right?”

He added:

“This is not just bots; yeah, people all over the world are watching us in their different time zones. What I'm saying is that nobody has a graph like this. Nobody goes from 0 to 38,000 viewers in five minutes, and then within one hour, it is at the same amount. It's just not it. It's obviously viewbotting.”

More details on Westcol as he breaks Kick streaming record

Westcol, real name, Luis Fernando Villa Álvarez, was born in Antioquia, Colombia, and began uploading videos to YouTube in 2015. He moved to the Twitch platform in 2018 and amassed a significant following for streaming Minecraft games and “Just chatting.”

Twitch enforced a gambling policy in 2023, making Westcol focus primarily on Kick. The 25-year-old is also popular for his casino streams and partnerships with popular streamers like Adin Ross and Sergio Agüero.

His recent collaboration with energetic streamer IShowSpeed generated a lot of buzz online. In 2024, he launched his music project W Sound. The project focuses on urban music production while collaborating with prominent musicians. The collaborative project between Westcol and Ovy on the Drums explores new styles in Latin music.

