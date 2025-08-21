How to get Pizza Hut $5 personal pizzas? Details explored

Pizza Hut introduces $5 personal pizzas before 5 p.m., featuring new flavors across 20 countries.

Beginning August 20, 2025, Pizza Hut quietly rolled out a bold new twist on its menu: a line of personal pizzas available for just $5 before 5 p.m. These hand-stretched, ultra-thin creations, branded as Crafted Flatzz, are a global push, available in over 20 countries with region-specific flavors and five offerings in the U.S. alone, including Nashville Hot Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch.

Priced sharply at $5 in the early part of the day, this move blends convenience, affordability, and comfort-food indulgence.

Pizza Hut positions these personal, midday pizzas not only as a value play but also as something made just for you, built around the idea of "me time." And while the deal captures attention with its price tag, it layers on flavor and novelty in a way that invites both a quiet solo lunch or a brief, satisfying break from routine.

Why Pizza Hut is offering $5 personal pizzas before 5 p.m.

Pizza Hut’s latest innovation hinges on enticing customers earlier in the day, offering personal pizzas that are thin-crust, oval-shaped Crafted Flatzz, for $5 when ordered before 5 p.m. In the U.S., the five options include Nashville Hot Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch, The Ultimate, Three Cheese, and Pepperoni Duo, each crafted with bold flavors and generous toppings.

“Crafted Flatzz represent an unprecedented moment for Pizza Hut as we bring our largest simultaneous global menu innovation to pizza fans around the world,” CEO Aaron Powell said in a press release, adding that “everyone deserves big flavor at a great price and sometimes, a moment to enjoy it all to yourself”.

The promotion runs across more than 20 countries, featuring localized takes like Tandoori Chicken in India and Korean BBQ in Taiwan and Pesto Veggie with balsamic drizzle in the U.K.. In the U.S., the $5 pricing applies only until 5 p.m.; after that, prices may vary, and extra toppings carry additional charges.

The company has emphasized that availability and pricing may differ by location, and the promotion is time-limited. This strategy echoes Pizza Hut’s ongoing efforts to refresh its value offering to reinvigorate midday traffic and counter slipping sales.

