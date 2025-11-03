“I didn’t see George Clooney in Virginia”: Activist Shannon Watts mocks actor amid backlash over Kamala Harris “mistake” remark

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: George Clooney attends the "Wolfs" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

George Clooney has garnered criticism for his recent remarks about Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential election. The Wolfs star deemed the Democratic Party’s campaign a mistake during a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview.

During the interview, the host, Seth Doane, mentioned Clooney's July 2024 NYT op-ed calling for the Dems to have a new nominee instead of Biden. Doane asked whether the actor would do it again, to which the guest replied:

“Yes, we had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. ‘Let's battle test this quickly and get it up and going.’”

Clooney described Harris replacing Biden as a mistake, as he explained:

“I think the mistake, with it being Kamala, is that she had to run against her own record. And it's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I'm not that person.’”

Clooney added:

“She was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are. We were going to lose more House seats, they say. So, you know, I don't know. To not do it would be to say I'm not going to tell the truth.

Clooney’s remarks triggered an online backlash, with many users calling him out for various reasons. The NYT bestseller and Moms Demand Action founder, Shannon Watts, seemingly mocked the Tomorrowland actor for his comments ahead of the forthcoming elections in Virginia and New Jersey. The activist criticized Clooney for his absence and tweeted:

“I didn’t see George Clooney in Virginia or New Jersey this weekend…”

I didn’t see George Clooney in Virginia or New Jersey this weekend… — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 2, 2025

Watts has been known for her support of the Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, in the past. One of her recent tweets predicting Vice President JD Vance’s divorce and his eventual marriage to Erika Kirk by 2026 also went viral and sparked mixed reactions.

Watts’s latest comment targeting Clooney has received support from various users. Read on to learn how others reacted to the Ocean's Eleven star’s comments.

Internet users criticize George Clooney after the Oscar winner describes Harris replacing Biden as a mistake

The Burn After Reading actor’s recent remarks about the 2024 elections have drawn him online backlash. Influencer Majid Padellan (@mmpadellan) slammed the Hollywood star by accusing him of backstabbing Kamala Harris and Joe Biden:

“George Clooney is worse at politics than he is at playing Batman, and he was AWFUL at it. He stabbed Joe Biden in the back, and came back to get Kamala? I wish that jackass would STFU.”

Author Don Winslow tweeted:

“WOW! GEORGE CLOONEY knifed JOE BIDEN in the back, helped Trump immeasurably, and now a year later tries to blame it all on @KamalaHarris. Holy sh*t...what an absolute, world-class A**HOLE.”

A user (@GameEvery7208) commented on Clooney being based in Italy and wrote:

“Oh, look at what appeared on the ‘popular today’ of my homepage... Hasn't George Clooney done enough f***ing damage at this point? Not to mention, doesn't he live in Italy? There's a scene from Mean Girls that comes to mind.”

Another user (@effoff1988) commented:

“George Clooney went out of his way to get Biden off the ticket then other than a basic press release endorsement, did not lift a finger for Kamala Harris’s campaign when he knew full well time was against her and she needed all the help she could get. So frankly, George Clooney, [Shut up]”

Previously, Hunter Biden had slammed George Clooney in a profanity-ridden rant during a July 2025 interview with Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5. The attorney-businessman had accused the actor of sabotaging his father’s presidential campaign with his NYT op-ed. During the chat, Biden made some accusations against Clooney and concluded his tirade:

“F*** him and everybody around him. I don't have to be f***ing nice. Number one, I agree with Quinton Tarantino. F***ing George Clooney is not a f***ing actor. He is a f***ing, like, I don't know what he is. He's a brand.”

During Clooney’s recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, he was asked about Hunter Biden’s reaction. The actor avoided giving an elaborate statement and claimed that the things Biden “said were just outright lies.” He claimed that “looking backward” will not help anyone and wished Hunter well on his ongoing recovery.