“Things he said were just outright lies”: George Clooney responds to Hunter Biden's profanity-laced interview on him

The name George Clooney has long stood for Hollywood prestige and political awareness, a balance the ER and Ocean’s Eleven star has maintained throughout his career. Known not only for his acclaimed filmography but also for his outspoken activism, Clooney has often found himself in the crossfire of political debate. That dynamic intensified recently when President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, unleashed an expletive-laden rant criticizing the actor for his now-famous 2024 New York Times op-ed urging Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Now, Clooney has publicly responded. During his appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning with Seth Doane, the two-time Oscar winner stood firm in his political convictions while addressing Hunter Biden’s remarks head-on — dismissing them as “outright lies” and calling for an end to the public feud that has drawn unexpected attention from both Hollywood and Washington.

Clooney breaks silence on Hunter Biden’s outburst

George Clooney’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning provided a measured yet unmistakably pointed response to Hunter Biden’s profanity-filled comments. When asked about the viral tirade — which included lines like:

“What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his life to this country?” Clooney didn’t shy away from the controversy.

“I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said because many of the things he said were just outright lies. Obama didn’t put me up to it, it wasn’t my fundraiser — it was my fundraiser, all the things,” Clooney told Doane.

The Jay Kelly actor was referring to Hunter Biden’s July Channel 5 interview, where the former president’s son accused him of undermining Joe Biden’s leadership and claimed the op-ed was orchestrated by “Obama people.” Hunter went further, calling Clooney “not a f---ing actor... he’s a brand,” and questioning his right to comment on political matters.

Clooney, however, refused to escalate the feud:

“I don’t think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him. I don’t think it’s helpful for the Democratic Party, and so I’m just gonna wish him well on his ongoing recovery and I hope he does well and just leave it at that.”

The actor also clarified his motivations behind the controversial op-ed, reaffirming that it stemmed from a sense of civic responsibility rather than political rivalry. In an earlier CNN interview, Clooney said:

“It was a civic duty. You have to take your stand if you believe in it — and then deal with the consequences.”

In the same CBS conversation, Clooney went on to describe Vice President Kamala Harris’s ascension to the Democratic nomination as “a mistake,” saying:

“She had to run against her own record. It’s hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’”

Clooney’s comments reflect a consistent theme in his career: a willingness to speak his mind even when it sparks political backlash. As he put it:

“To not do it would be to say, ‘I’m not gonna tell the truth.’”

Interested audiences can check George Clooney's interview on CBS Sunday Morning

George Clooney’s career explored: A Hollywood star and political voice

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, George Clooney first found fame as Dr. Doug Ross on NBC’s ER before transitioning into film roles, which included titles such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Out of Sight, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Michael Clayton. Clooney most recently starred in the coming-of-age comedy film Jay Kelly, and after featuring in multiple films from the Ocean’s franchise, he is also expected to reprise his role in the upcoming spin-off.

Over the decades, Clooney has earned multiple Academy Awards, a BAFTA, and the AFI Life Achievement Award. But beyond the accolades, he’s known for leveraging his platform for social and political causes — from advocating for peace in Darfur to co-founding the “Hope for Haiti” telethon. A longtime Democratic supporter, Clooney backed Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Joe Biden in 2020. His critique of Biden’s 2024 campaign wasn’t a rejection of the man but a reflection of his belief in the party’s future. As he wrote in his op-ed:

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend... But he is not the same man he was.”

As the actor continues to balance his entertainment career with his role as a public advocate, his stance in this latest dispute reinforces his reputation as one of the few in Hollywood willing to take an uncomfortable stand — even when it lands him in the political crossfire.