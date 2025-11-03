Author Don Winslow calls George Clooney a "world-class A**HOLE" after actor says replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris was a "mistake"

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 26: George Clooney is seen arriving into Venice ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Actor George Clooney recently said that he believed that replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race was a "mistake." On CBS' Sunday Morning, Clooney added that he also did not regret the New York Times opinion piece where he urged Biden to quit. Clooney said,

"I think it was a mistake, quite honestly. But we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So I don't know. To not do it would be to say, 'I'm not gonna tell the truth'."

The remark by George Clooney garnered the attention of author Don Winslow. On November 2, he took to X and wrote,

"WOW! GEORGE CLOONEY knifed JOE BIDEN in the back, helped Trump immeasurably, and now a year later tries to blame it all on @KamalaHarris. Holy sh*t...what an absolute, world-class A**HOLE."

According to Winslow, Clooney tried to blame the loss in the presidential race on Kamala Harris. The Guardian reports suggested that the opinion piece by Clooney surfaced at the time when several Democrat supporters became skeptical about Biden's ability to run the race. At the time, Clooney wrote that they would not win the presidential race with Biden as their candidate.

George Clooney also claimed thay several senators and governors had told him in private that they had questions about Joe Biden's competency as a president.

"I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record," said George Clooney while speaking with CBS

As previously mentioned, actor George Clooney expressed his belief that it was a "mistake" choosing Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate. During his conversation with CBS, Clooney also elaborated on the reason behind his stance, even when he initially wanted Joe Biden to be replaced. Clooney said,

"I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record. It's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person'. It's hard to do and so she was given a very tough task."

In July 2025, Joe Biden's son Hunter spoke about George Clooney. In a conversation with Andrew Callaghan, Hunter responded using profanities while talking about the Up In The Air actor. In the recent conversation, Clooney was even asked if he had seen Hunter's remarks about him. To this the actor responded by saying that he believed that "looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone."

According to Clooney, it was not helpful for him to get involved in a public spat with Hunter Biden.

Further in the 2024 opinion piece, George Clooney wrote that the Joe Biden he met at the time wasn't the Biden he knew back in 2010. He even made references to the debate that happened between Biden and Trump, which eventually sparked the concerns about Biden's ability to be a part of the race.

Meanwhile, in October 2025, in an interview with the BBC, Kamala Harris suggested that she might run in the presidential race once again.