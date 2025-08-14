Who is Michael Crawford? Wife, net worth, and all about original star of The Phantom of the Opera tapped for Kennedy Center honor

Michael Crawford poses after being made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on March 7, 2014 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named English actor, comedian, and singer Michael Crawford as a 2025 Kennedy Center Honoree. The 85-year-old will become part of an exclusive class that includes Gloria Gaynor, KISS, George Strait, and Sylvester Stallone.

The honor, which recognizes lifetime achievement in the arts, acknowledges Crawford's decades-long contribution to stage, screen, and music.

Crawford, born Michael Patrick Smith on January 19, 1942, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, was raised on the Isle of Sheppey by his mother and grandparents. He began appearing in front of audiences at an early age when, in 1951, he starred in British composer Benjamin Britten’s staging of "Let’s Make an Opera."

Congratulations to our Honorees for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors:



Michael Crawford

Gloria Gaynor

Sylvester Stallone

KISS

George Strait pic.twitter.com/EOi50CEozY — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 13, 2025

Early television appearances in British children's programs like Crackerjack! and his onstage performances soon established him as a rising talent. By the mid-1960s, he was appearing in films such as The Knack… and How to Get It, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Hello, Dolly!, which was directed by Gene Kelly and starred Barbra Streisand.

Outside of acting, Crawford has been active in philanthropy since 1987 and has been president of The Sick Children's Trust and supported other groups around the world.

Michael Crawford married actress Gabrielle Lewis in 1965. While they divorced in 1975, they have three children together. In the last two decades, Crawford has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to his private life.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Crawford has an estimated worth of $10 million. His wealth has come from his time on stage with long-running performances, as well as television, movie roles, concert tours, and other music sales.

A look into Michael Crawford's stage and music career

Michael Crawford has had a remarkable career in sitcoms in the 1970s. He gained stardom thanks to BBC’s hit show, Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, in which he performed his own stunts.

He even performed award-winning performances on the West End and Broadway. His take on Frank Spencer became a cultural phenomenon in the UK. According to Michael Crawford International Fan Association, in addition to his iconic persona, Crawford's stage performances demonstrated his range with leading roles in Barnum, Flowers for Algernon, and Billy.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera secured Crawford's legacy in theatre history. Crawford supposedly performed the role more than 1,300 times over three and a half years.

Michael Crawford's performance garnered him an Olivier Award, a Tony Award, and set him on his way to international acclaim. The original cast recording became a chart-topping mega multi-platinum best-selling recording (Celebrity Net Worth).

His later career included Las Vegas’ EFX, the Broadway musical Dance of the Vampires, The Woman in White, and a notable performance as the Wizard in Webber’s 2011 edition of The Wizard of Oz. He also enjoyed a recording career with CDs of show tunes, Disney classics, and spirituals.

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will be held on December 7 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at a later date.