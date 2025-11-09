Who is Tea Tyme? Real name and more about TikToker who allegedly struck and killed Zion pedestrian while on live

A TikToker, Tea Tyme, allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian in Zion, Illinois recently [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Matt C)

TikToker, Tea Tyme, allegedly struck a pedestrian in Zion, Illinois, on Monday, November 4. A clip capturing the content creator’s reaction following the reported collision has seemingly surfaced recently, with various outlets covering the news.

Tea Tyme, whose real name is Ty Nesha, is a content creator active on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram with over a thousand followers, according to Lake and McHenry County Scanner. She has seemingly deactivated her accounts on other platforms, while her TikTok handle, @Tea_Tyme_3, is private.

At the same time, Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported that the Tea Tyme account has seemingly updated its bio section, which previously reflected her as a Zion resident. Apart from being a content creator, Ty Nesha, also known as Sunshine, is an entrepreneur, a music artist, and an author.

According to Goodreads and Amazon.com, she has published various books. Tea Tyme has also dropped an EP titled TEA-stimony featuring six tracks. According to her Facebook page, Ty Nesha The Author, the content creator, is also the CEO/educator at Illinois-based Divine Oak Publishing, which was founded in 2020.

The TikToker hails from Waukegan, Illinois, and is an alumnus of Waukegan High School and the University of Phoenix, according to her FB bio. Her Facebook profile says Ty Nesha also studied early childhood development at Rasmussen University.

Tea Tyme was livestreaming on TikTok when she allegedly hit a pedestrian in Zion, Illinois

TikToker Tea Tyme fatally struck a pedestrian live-streaming on TikTok-while driving. Darren Lucas, dad, Six Flags security-just got promoted. Cops say she clipped him crossing 33rd & Sheridan, Zion; massive head trauma, gone on scene.👀 🕊️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GSiwiv1weU — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 8, 2025

The news of the content creator being involved in a traffic collision surfaced recently, with a clip from TikToker @live.catch.up going viral. The video appeared to be from a Monday, November 3, livestream that captured the moment of the accident from Tea Tyme’s perspective. She was talking with her viewers while driving her car when her camera shook abruptly.

Tea Tyme reacts in shock as a child passenger asks, “What was that?” Someone else is heard asking whether the TikToker was okay, as she tells her viewers before ending the stream:

“I just hit somebody. Call y’all right back.”

According to Lake and McHenry County Scanner, first responders arrived at the scene and performed life-saving measures. They transported the 59-year-old victim, Darren Lucas, to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The newspaper spoke with Lt. Paul Kehrli of the Zion Police Department, who confirmed that the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Kehrli also confirmed that the operator remained at the scene, called the emergency services, and has been cooperating with the investigation. According to the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, the TikToker was driving a 2015 Ford utility vehicle that was involved in an accident in the area of Sheridan Road and 33rd Street around 5:46 pm.