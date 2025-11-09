NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kris Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kris Jenner celebrated her birthday exactly how you'd imagine - throwing a sparkly gathering that felt both intimate and straight out of Hollywood. Set in Los Angeles, the night ran on a secret-agent concept, nailing a look that was sharp with a hint of theater. Guests included chart-topping artists, heavyweights from Wall Street, plus people who carry themselves like royalty. More than a party, it unfolded like a film sequence, each arrival decked out like they were ready for a mission.

Though Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner stayed front and center, the night pulled in Meghan Markle alongside Prince Harry, Mariah Carey hitting sky-high notes, Adele showing up quiet but present - on top of shock appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Snoop Dogg, even Martha Stewart. But past all those big-time faces, what really grabbed attention? The outfits: flashes of glitter, bold leg openings, fashion shaped like art - and yeah, every single post online lit right up.

Here are the 5 best-dressed celebs spotted at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian turned heads at her mom Kris Jenner's big birthday bash, wearing a purple dress that practically glowed under the lights. Backless with sparkles everywhere, it hugged her frame while a thin strap shimmered each time she shifted - like something from an old-school spy flick mixed with classic movie-star shine. She moved through the crowd like she owned the night, dressed bold enough to stand beside her mom. Maybe even steal a little attention without trying too hard.

2. Meghan Markle

When Meghan Markle appeared next to Prince Harry as one of the most unanticipated events during the evening, it started turning heads. She was wearing a tight black dress that fitted her body with a bold side split. Combined with exquisite high heels, a velvety clutch was hanging on her hand and shimmering drop earrings framed her face. Rather than making declarations, her costume was an ode to sleek elegance with a touch of glitz - presence speaks louder than a show.

3. Adele

Adele brought vintage Hollywood vibes to her recent outing at Kris Jenner's birthday bash, wearing a smooth black lace dress that nailed quiet luxury. Though it had long sleeves and hugged her frame tight, the outfit kept things classy without trying too hard; her gently waved hair paired with light makeup gave off calm polish. She skipped flashy details in favor of grace - this time showing, once more, how strength lies in simplicity instead of glitter.

4. Mariah Carey

Pop star Mariah Carey arrived behind schedule yet owned the room - her presence snapping every eye toward her the moment she stepped inside. The tight, glittery gown clung to her shape, flashing back light like sparks stitched into cloth, bright under the glow above. Voluminous curls bounced around her features, with frost-toned gems glinting from her ears and throat, nailing the mood perfectly. Others faded out quick - the instant she crossed the entrance, all focus shifted without hesitation.

5. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber turned heads at Kris Jenner’s flashy birthday party, stepping in wearing a sleek, shimmery black dress that quietly showed her taste for sharp yet simple styles. The body-hugging look came paired with a minimalist necklace, delicate stiletto sandals, while a tidy coiled updo crowned the whole thing - this blend of timeless shine and modern edge slid perfectly into the night’s luxe energy.

