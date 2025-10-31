"What a great night": Kris Jenner invites Caitlyn in The Kardashians for an emotional goodbye

The Kardashians season 7(Image via Hulu)

The Kardashians season 7 episode 2, which streamed on Hulu on Thursday, October 30, 2025, saw Caitlyn Jenner reuniting with her family for a last dinner at their former home in LA.

Kris Jenner called her to invite her to the farewell dinner at their Hidden Hills home, El Dorado Meadow, which they owned for 15 years.

This was Caitlyn's first appearance on The Kardashians, which shocked everyone.

After the reunion, Kris expressed her feelings in a confessional, saying that,

"What a great night. I'm so happy that we were all here and we were able to say goodbye to a house that brought us so much joy and love; blood, sweat and tears; highs and lows — and that Caitlyn was there. It's been a really long road, but it was Caitlyn's house too."

Caitlyn arrived with Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the dinner, surprising everyone in The Kardashians season 7

Kris and Caitlyn got married in 1991 and got divorced after 22 years of marriage in 2014, and the next year, Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman.

They were not on good terms after the separation, and The Kardashians was announced, revealing that Caitlyn would not return.

Before starting the dinner, Kris explained, holding hands, saying,

"Your Dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house."

Now, as Caitlyn walked inside for dinner, entering El Dorado Meadow, Kris' children were shocked as they had no idea about her arrival.

Khloe Kardashian said in a confessional:

"I was not expecting this tonight. I'm just waiting for another ex-husband to walk through the door!"

Kristhen declared that it wouldn't be the same if the 76-year-old Olympian were not there to say goodbye to their former home, so it was only right for her to include her in the beautiful house where they made so many beautiful memories, as Kris said in a confessional.

"That It wasn’t just my house – it was our house."

The 69-year-old added,

"I was just saying, we bought this house for Kendall and Kylie and all the kids to grow up in, and we were so excited to make so many special memories."

Kris further told everyone that she called Caitlyn about an hour ago, asking her about what she was doing at that time. Caitlyn told her that she was watching Fox News while eating dinner, to which Kris added with tears in her eyes,

"I said, ‘Of course you are.’ And, I said, ‘Would you like to come say goodbye to El Dorado Meadow with us and be with your kids?’ And she said, ‘I’m on my way.’"

Kendall Jenner was pleasantly surprised when her mother, Kris Jenner, included Caitlyn Jenner in the family’s special occasion, admitting she definitely wasn’t expecting it. Reflecting on it, Kendall shared that while her parents don’t have a bad relationship, it has been a distant one, explaining, "My mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings in the past, so it makes me happy that Kylie and I didn’t have to ask for my dad to be invited and that my mom just thought it was a good idea." The model went on to say that she has to compartmentalize her good relationship with Caitlyn, as their differing viewpoints sometimes lead to frustration, further noting: "But, other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know that she gets lonely… At the end of the day, it’s really nice to have her around." Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, was more reserved but hopeful about what the reunion might mean for her family’s future, saying in a confessional: "I don’t know if my parents will ever be best friends ever again, but this is definitely a great first step." After sharing a meal and recalling old memories on The Kardashians, Caitlyn and Kris shared one last light-hearted moment before saying goodbye, with Caitlyn joking that Kris owes me one.