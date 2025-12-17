Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Does Annabeth reveal the prophecy to Percy?

Percy and Annabeth in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Disney Plus])

There's not a lot of action in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3, but the episode brings a huge emotional reckoning for the demigod hero. Titled We Board The Princess Andromeda, the latest installment in the series sees Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson embark on their unsanctioned journey to retrieve the Golden Fleece.

And while Hermes has hitched them a luxurious ride for the quest, there's an underlying reason why he sent them to board the Princess Andromeda. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 ends with a brief face-off with Luke and other disciples of Cronus and enough questions to make Annabeth change her mind.

Annabeth ends up telling Percy Jackson about the prophecy and his part in Olympus’s fate despite the promise she made to Chiron.

What is the prophecy Annabeth tells Percy about in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3?

Chiron made Annabeth promise not to tell Percy the prophecy and make sure he's not in the Golden Fleece quest in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 2. But Annabeth ends up breaking the promise in episode 3 after their face-off with Luke at the Princess Andromeda.

Luke knows about the prophecy, or so he thinks because Cronus has been directly speaking to him about it. But Annabeth put some doubts in him, but in the end, she has the same doubts about what she knows about the prophecy.

She admits to Percy after they break away from Princess Andromeda that Chiron didn't tell her the exact words of the prophecy, just the gist of it. And while she doesn't agree with much of Luke's ideals, she thinks he's right that Percy deserves to know the truth about his fate.

She ultimately tells Percy what Chiron told her about the prophecy - a child of the eldest three [gods] will become a powerful weapon at 16 years old. That child will decide the fate of Olympus and will make the single choice that will either save or destroy the Age of the Gods.

Why did Hermes send Percy to Princess Andromeda in the first place?

In the final moments of the previous episode, Hermes helps Percy with the logistics of how to go to the Sea of Monsters. He also makes it clear that he wants Percy's help to save Luke from Cronus's clutches despite Percy telling him that Luke couldn't be saved.

Hermes's choice of sending Percy to Princess Andromeda comes with an ulterior motive. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 reveals the underlying reason he sent Percy there - because Luke is there.

In fact, it's Luke's ship. It's overrun with monsters but magic is helping them blend in with humans undetectably. It's also where Luke has assembled a pseudo army of demigods and monsters, although "monster" is not a word they use anymore. They believe that demigods and monsters are all children of the gods.

He claims that they are fighting to create the "new Golden Age," where every creature is free. Well, except for humans. But while Hermes sent Percy to Princess Andromeda to cross paths with Luke, and hopefully find a way to save him, it only solidifies Percy's opinion about Luke being beyond saving.

Clarisse sets sail to find the Golden Fleece in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3, but there's a catch

On the opposite end of the ocean, Clarisse sets sail to do what Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson also plan to do - find the Golden Fleece to save Camp Half-Blood. But she's doing it alone despite having the chance to pick two more from the camp to join her.

It's something that her father Ares commended. He also assembles a crew for her journey and equips her with a ship to go to the Sea of Monsters. While it takes some time for Clarisse to earn the respect of the crew members - the losers in the war because Ares isn't giving her the winners - she does it in the end after a whole spiel of changing their fates.

However, that's only one problem solved. It turns out that she's not going to the Sea of Monsters. They have set sail for the middle of Rocktown, New Jersey. It turns out that the coordinates Tantalus has given her are wrong.

Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 on Disney+. Upcoming episodes will arrive on the streaming platform every Wednesday.