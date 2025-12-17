What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for December 17, 2025

Audra Charles (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless episode aired on December 17, 2025, put Victor Newman directly into a difficult spot as the fallout from Jabot’s closing continued to grow. Stress increased across Genoa City, with people blaming each other, partners being challenged, and old anger coming back.

In the middle of it all, Nikki Newman got to a point of total frustration that might change her marriage permanently. Audra Charles also found herself being watched closely when her focus on Kyle Abbott became too clear to ignore.

What began as a business competition turned into something more private, causing warnings from Sally Spectra about how far Audra was ready to go. At the same time, Kyle found it hard to control his anger as the Abbotts dealt with increasing public and work pressure.

As secrets came out and faithfulness was doubted, Claire Newman was drawn deeper into the Newman-Abbott fight. With Victor’s reported AI cheating hanging over every talk, Nikki was made to decide where she stood and if Victor’s most recent betrayal was something she could ever forgive.

Audra’s motives questioned at the Society

At Society, Audra complained to Sally about the continuing Jabot mess and clearly said she enjoyed seeing Kyle in pain. Sally quickly noticed the strong feelings behind Audra’s talk and said it sounded less like a plan and more like an obsession. She even brought up the thought that Audra could still have feelings for Kyle. Audra rejected that, claiming that hate was the only feeling she had remaining.

The conversation changed when Sally spoke about setting up a meeting with the hidden investor. Audra rightly guessed it was Jill Abbott and understood she would have to try very hard to get Jill’s support. Sally warned Audra that going after Kyle and Claire would only damage her possibilities, mainly since Jill would never back up attacks on Jack Abbott’s son.

Kyle fills Claire in at Crimson Lights

Over at Crimson Lights, Kyle met with Claire and told her about the Abbotts’ belief that Victor had the AI program used to ruin Cane Ashby’s company. He explained that closing Jabot was supposed to keep the company safe, but Victor, on purpose, shared the story through Newman Media, making it a public mess.

Claire found it hard to believe Victor was guilty without real proof, but Kyle did not change his mind. He also talked again about the night Jack stopped Nikki from drinking, pointing out Victor’s belief that Jack put Nikki in danger. Claire felt it was her fault that Nikki started drinking again, but Kyle told her that the weak peace between Jack and Victor would have fallen apart eventually, no matter what.

Nikki’s regretful confession to Jack

At the GCAC, Jack met with Nikki, who admitted she had heard Victor and Adam talking about closing the night before. Instead of telling Jack right away, she chose to wait until morning, a choice that now made her feel very bad. Jack was upset, knowing her earlier warning might have made things less difficult, but he refused to blame her.

When Jack asked if Nikki knew where Victor kept the AI program, she confessed Victor would never trust her with that secret. Even though the bad news stories were growing out of control, Jack focused on getting his team together rather than blaming anyone.

Jack and Kyle plan their next move

After going back home, Jack met with Kyle and explained a new plan. He wanted to get Phyllis Summers to join them in the fight against Victor and asked Kyle to call Summer Newman about Marchetti. Jack hoped Summer might help persuade both Phyllis and Victor.

Kyle spoke about his partnership with Claire against Audra, but Jack told him to completely ignore Audra. Instead, Jack suggested Kyle use Claire’s connection with her grandfather to possibly talk some sense into Victor.

Nikki confirms Victor’s betrayal.

Nikki rushed into the Newman ranch, insisting on answers from Victor. Claire arrived soon after and asked Nikki directly about it. Nikki finally proved Victor had the AI program and planned the attack on Cane’s company, confirming everything Kyle had told her.

Very upset over Victor’s newest action against Jabot, Nikki made it obvious he had gone too far. When Claire asked if this was something Nikki could forgive, Nikki admitted she was not certain she could. Her words gave a clear warning that Victor had put his marriage in great danger.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

