The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is a direct revamping of the famous show SpongeBob SquarePants. The film was created by Derek Drymon. Derek also stars in the show's orderly voice cast. This is the fourth installment of the film franchise. The third segment of the movie was released in 2020.

The film is well written by Pam Brody and Matt Lieberman. The film focuses on another strange and extravagant journey of SpongeBob. Now he wants to prove that he wears the pants in the house and is a 'big guy'.

Release date for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ is coming to theaters December 19, 2025.



Described as a “coming of age” story. pic.twitter.com/VAgOTprHy9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 3, 2025

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was primarily released on October 26, 2025, at the AFI Film Festival (world premiere).

The film is all set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025, in the United States. (by Paramount Pictures)

Voice cast details for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

IT'S A HERO'S JOURNEY 🎁 🧽 💪 #SpongeBobMovie - the holiday comedy for the whole family. In theatres everywhere FRIDAY. Get 🎟️: https://t.co/WDKsQDsjfs pic.twitter.com/HJ0A2U4On7 — The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (@SpongeBobMovie) December 16, 2025

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants contains some previous orderly voice cast members as well as some guest voice cast members. The various voice cast includes Mark Whittan as the Lookout pirate. The protagonist, SpongeBob SquarePants, can be heard in the voice of Tom Kenny. Clancy Brown can be heard as the voice of the character Mr. Krabs.

Mr. Lawrence gave the voice of Plankton. Sandy Cheeks's character can be heard as the voice of Carolyn Lawrence. Jill Talley as Karen Plankton. Mary Jo Catlett voices Mrs. Puff, and Lori Alan voices the Pearl character.

Additionally, some recurring and guest voice cast can also be seen in the upcoming animated film. Those include Mark Hamill as the Flying Dutchman. Regina Hall voices the character of Barb (the Flying Dutchman's assistant). George Lopez can be heard as the character JK Fishlips, a news anchor. Ice Spice voices the ticket taker and amusement park employee. Arturo Castro as a ride operator. Sherry Cola voices two of the characters, the studio spokesperson and a Krusty Krab patron.

Also, Grey DeLisle gives the voice for the mean girl and the harp fish.

What is The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants all about?

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants revolves around the story of SpongeBob, who is fed up and wish to let everyone know that he is a brave guy now. Disappointed from previous adventures, SquarePants wants to make Krabs know that he is now capable of doing something big. In his desperate attempt to do the same, he travels across the sea.

There he finds the 'Flying Dutchman'. He is supposed to be a ghost pirate wandering around. The story gains traction as the Flying Dutchman assures SpongeBob that he will help him in his quest, but little does he know that the Dutchman has another motive of his own. The Flying Dutchman makes SpongeBob go through a series of horrific tests to break free from his curse.

If SpongeBob succeeds in the challenges, then he will not prove anything, but breaking the hex for the Flying Dutchman will definitely bring damnation for him. As SpongeBob and Patrick are on their weird quest. The void spreads anarchy in their home town. People start noticing that they are missing for a while.

Whether SpongeBob succeeds in proving himself or the Flying Dutchman gets his darkest desire fulfilled is the question worth watching the film for.

