Love Is Blind stars Lydia and Milton's divorce remains unfinished as mediation continues

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind stars Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson are still legally married, with their divorce remaining unfinished as mediation over money and belongings continues months after she first filed.

According to Us Weekly, an insider shared that the former Love Is Blind couple is “still in divorce mediation and going back and forth over a mix of belongings and money issues,” and the process has dragged on in part because “with work and school being a priority, Milton delayed on his end.” The source added, “But they are close to finalizing.”​

Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton: Where the divorce stands

Lydia and Milton, who married on Love Is Blind season 5 and remained together for nearly three years, have not yet obtained a final divorce decree despite filings and counter‑filings in 2025.

The pair is not in direct contact; as one source put it,



“They don’t speak. All communication is through their lawyers. Once the divorce wraps up, they will happily never talk again.”



The insider also said both “are focused on finalizing the divorce, healing and closure” and are not actively dating while the case remains open.​

Lydia publicly announced that she had decided to end the Love Is Blind marriage during a June 11, 2025, appearance on the What’s the Reality? podcast hosted by Love Is Blind alum AD Smith. Describing the split as “painful,” she said,



“I have decided [to] file for divorce against Milton. It wasn’t one thing. It was a layer of situations and things that just kept piling up.”



She told listeners their relationship had been “nonexistent” since March 31, adding,



“It’s been that way since March 31, the reason being [once] I asked for the divorce, he wanted an NDA.”​



Lydia alleged that in the same period, Milton told her she was “stupid and untrustworthy” after she refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement tied to the divorce. On the podcast, she said,



“I don’t think he loves me because he has given me the silent treatment for the past month. If you truly love a person, you wouldn’t do this [and] you will actually hold yourself accountable.”



She also told Entertainment Weekly that she believed “it wasn’t one specific issue” but “a series of situations that continued to accumulate,” and concluded,



“Maybe the internet was right, that he wasn’t ready for marriage.”​



Legal filings, counterclaims, and mediation details

Court records and reports show that Milton responded to Lydia’s initial divorce petition with a counterclaim months later. In that filing, he asserted that Lydia was “guilty of cruel treatment” toward him, of a nature that renders further living together insupportable.”

His attorney wrote that “the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between [Milton] and [Lydia] that destroys the legitimate end of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”​

Shortly after Milton’s counterclaim, Lydia amended her petition and added new allegations. In amended court documents described in multiple reports, she alleged that Milton had committed “adultery” and claimed he was also guilty of “cruel treatment,” which she said made continued cohabitation “insupportable.”

Those dueling accusations, combined with disputes over assets and finances, helped push the Love Is Blind couple’s case into extended mediation.​

A source told Us Weekly that the drawn‑out timeline is tied partly to Milton’s schedule, saying,



“It has taken many months because with work and school being a priority, Milton delayed on his end.”



Both sides are working through “a mix of belongings and money issues,” according to that insider, rather than contesting the fact of the divorce itself. As of mid‑December 2025, the parties remain in mediation with their lawyers negotiating the financial terms, and no final judgment ending the Love Is Blind marriage has been reported.​

Lydia has also spoken about their failed attempts to address problems before the legal filings. She told People that the couple tried therapy, but “I didn’t feel like the therapy was working,” and said she began to feel as though she was “losing her spark.”

She claimed that a medical diagnosis “ruined my life” and alleged that Milton was not supportive during that period. According to Lydia, she asked Milton for a divorce in March 2025 and has been met with what she called “the silent treatment” since then, even while they were still living in his parents’ house.​

Love Is Blind context and other cast splits

Lydia and Milton first met in the pods on Love Is Blind season 5, filmed in Houston, and were the only couple from that season to marry on the show and remain together through the reunion.

Their relationship, which began with a shared interest in rocks and geology—Lydia works as a geologist and Milton as an engineer in the oil and energy industry—was framed on Love Is Blind as an age‑gap marriage tested by long‑distance while he attended graduate school.

By 2025, after nearly three years, that Love Is Blind storyline had shifted entirely into a legal separation process.​

The pair is not the only Love Is Blind alumni navigating divorce in 2025. Us Weekly noted that season 7’s Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis separated after about one year of marriage, and season 3 couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux announced a split after four years.

Love Is Blind season 9, which premiered on Netflix in October 2025, did not feature any couples who remained married by the time of its update segments.​

With Love Is Blind still releasing new seasons and audiences revisiting earlier casts, the unresolved status of Lydia and Milton’s marriage remains a current storyline offscreen until their mediation ends and the court issues a final decree.​

Stay tuned for more updates.