How Love Is Blind Season 7 stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans built a life after the pods

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans came out of the Love Is Blind Season 7 pods, married in November 2023, and went on to build a shared life that has stretched well beyond the show’s filming timeline into a long-term, day‑to‑day partnership.

Their path after Love Is Blind Season 7 has included a cross‑country relocation, a move toward content‑driven careers, and a home base in Washington, D.C., where they have continued as one of the franchise’s few still‑married couples.

Life after Love Is Blind Season 7







Love Is Blind Season 7 introduced Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans as Washington, D.C. singles who bonded quickly in the pods over a shared love of science and a similar, analytical way of looking at the world.

The season, released on Netflix starting in October 2024, followed them from pod engagement through a D.C. wedding in November 2023, where both said “I do” at the altar. After the reunion aired, coverage consistently identified them as the only Love Is Blind Season 7 couple who remained married.

Post‑season, Taylor and Garrett stayed together and began working through practical questions not fully resolved on camera, especially geography. Taylor had strong ties to San Diego, where her family is based, while Garrett’s work and roots were on the East Coast.

Early updates described them splitting time between San Diego and Fredericksburg, Virginia, as they tested how each location fit their careers, families, and daily routines.

Over time, they shifted into a more permanent arrangement together in the Washington, D.C. area, returning to the city where Love Is Blind first filmed their connection and where they had originally dated on the show.

Their relationship length moved past the first‑year milestone by late 2024 and then into a second year of marriage by November 2025. Public timelines and later profiles have described them as almost a year and a half married by early 2025 and at two years of marriage by that November, with no reports of a breakup, legal separation, or major public conflict.

Within the broader Love Is Blind universe, that duration places them among a small number of couples cited as examples of the show’s experiment leading to lasting marriages.

The Love Is Blind couple’s home and work choices







As they settled after Love Is Blind Season 7, Taylor and Garrett’s housing decisions reflected a focus on long‑term stability and financial planning. Accounts of their post‑show life describe them moving from their initial base in Virginia to the D.C. area and eventually securing a property where they could both live and invest.

They bought a brick duplex in Washington, D.C., living in one unit while listing the other as a furnished short‑term rental, giving them a home as well as an income‑generating space tied to their new city.

Inside that home, the couple partnered with established brands to shape the environment around them. They collaborated with furniture and home decor companies to design an interior that mixed both of their styles—warm and functional but intentionally arranged—while incorporating objects connected to their Love Is Blind journey, including framed wedding photos and keepsakes from filming.







Those arrangements put their reality‑TV origin in the context of an ordinary domestic space rather than a set, treating mementos from Love Is Blind Season 7 as part of a longer story rather than its endpoint.

Career‑wise, Taylor’s path shifted more visibly than Garrett’s in the months after the show. Before joining Love Is Blind, she worked in environmental policy and clean energy, a field that aligned with the scientific interests she had discussed in the pods.

After the season aired, she began using her on‑screen visibility to build a content‑driven career, sharing sponsored posts and collaborations with consumer brands, haircare and beauty labels, and home‑focused partners.

Her social media presence expanded into regular updates about everyday routines, travel, and marriage, alongside paid promotions.

Garrett, whose academic background includes math and physics and who had spoken on the show about hobbies like spearfishing, also moved into a more public‑facing online role.

He appeared in Taylor’s posts and began fronting some sponsored content of his own, turning the pair into what one outlet described as an “Instagram power couple.”

Both maintained ties to their pre‑show professional fields while using the flexibility of content creation to travel, spend time with family in different states, and refine their home together in D.C.

