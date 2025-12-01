“David and I have a great relationship”- Millie Bobby Brown talks about working with David Harbour in Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Netflix’s Stranger Things premiered its first season in July 2016 and was created by the famous Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross.

The show is a critically acclaimed science fiction adventure thriller series, and recently aired season 5 on November 27, 2025.

The streaming platform will end up releasing the entirety of season 5 in 2 parts, volume 1 released on November 27, which has 4 episodes, and on December 25, the next 3 episodes will premiere, while the special season finale will air on the streaming platform on December 31, 2025.

The main theme and storyline of the show focus on a young group of friends who end up going on adventures together, and while doing that, they end up uncovering buried government secrets and also dealing with spooky and supernatural events happening in Hawkins, Indiana, their hometown.

Two of the main protagonists of the show are Eleven, played by actress Millie Bobby Brown, and Chief of Police Jim Hopper, played by veteran actor David Harbour.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Millie shared that she shares a great rapport with David, and shared that one of the main reasons they bonded so well together was because they play father and daughter on the show and have been in quite a few intense scenes together since season 2.

Details explored on everything that Millie Bobby Brown shared with regard to her relationship with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour

On the show, actress Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven’s character who is a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic powers, who was captured and kept at the Hawkins National Laboratory by Doctor Martin Brenner and his sidekicks.

The Chief of Police of Hawkins, Indiana, Jim Hopper, is played by the veteran actor David Harbour. Jim’s character on the show has a history of alcoholism and had lost his family tragically, which had prompted his rough demeanour.

On the show, he ends up adopting Eleven, and they become father and daughter.

In an interview with Deadline, actress Millie Bobby Brown shared that the relationship she shared with David Harbour is wonderful, and she has spent a lot of time with him since season 2, especially after they ended up having intense scenes together.

She said,

“David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and preparing for the scenes, and I’m really excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we put into it and the closure of our relationship and what it looks like, and to give the fans — especially the Hopper and Eleven fans — those scenes I feel like will be quite impactful. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything”.

Millie shared that whenever she knows ahead of time that she will have some upcoming scenes with David’s character on the show, she tries her best to perform on set. She shared,

“It makes me want to bring my A-game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet with him because I know he’s bringing it right back. Definitely sometimes it’s a wake-up call”.

